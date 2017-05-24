For the second half of the year, trade shows offer buyers of fashion apparel, accessories, footwear and related categories a broad and deep pool of products that highlight the latest looks and designs as well as technology and innovation. Here are detailed listing through the end of the year.

JULY

1-3 Playtime Paris, Parc Floral de Paris, Picaflor sarl

Tel.: +33-1-44-62-83-01

E-Mail: hello@playtimeparis.com

Web: playtimeparis.com

2-6 Haute Couture Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du faubourg Saint- Honoré, Paris 8th

Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44

E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com

Web: modeaparis.com

3-5 SPINEXPO Paris, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 Qual d’Austerlitz, Paris

Tel.: +852 2824 8580

E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com

Web: spinexpo.com

4-6 Premium, 4-6 Luckenwalder Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-629-0850

E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

4-6 Seek Contemporary Fashion Trade Show, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2088-913-400

E-Mail: info@seekexhibitions.com

Web: seekexhibitions.com

4-6 Bright, Arena Berlin, Am Flutgraben, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-669-621-57

E-Mail: hello@brighttradeshow.com

Web: brighttradeshow.com

4-6 Kraftwerk Show & Order, Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-208-891-330

E-Mail: welcome@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: showandorder.de

4-6 Panorama, ExpoCenter City, Jafféstraße/South Entrance, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2759-56040

E-Mail: office@panorama-berlin.com

Web: panorama-berlin.com

4-6 Selvedge Run, Kulturbrauerei, 36 Schönhauser Allee, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-3040576516

E-Mail: annika@selvedgerun.com

Web: selvedgerun.com

4-6 Greenshowroom, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855

E-Mail: contact@greenshowroom.com

Web: green-showroom.com

4-6 Ethical Fashion Show, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855

E-Mail: contact@ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

Web: ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

4-6 Curvy is Sexy, Telekom Hauptstadtpräsenz, 33a-c Französische Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-8151-99-859-80

E-Mail: seeyou@curvyissexy.com

Web: curvy-is-sexy.com

4-7 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, Kaufhaus Jansdorf, 19-21 Brunnenstraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-8892-2890

E-Mail: office.mbfwb@img.com

Web: mbfashionweek.com

5-8 Der Berliner Mode Salon, Kronprinzenpalais, 3 Unter den Linden, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: + 49-30-443-5190

E-Mail: pepe.burkhardt@dbs-mode.de

Web: derberlinersalon.com

6-7 Anteprima, FieraMilano City, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel: +39 02 880 7711

E-mail: anteprima@anteprima-fair.com

Web: anteprima-fair.it

6-8 ISPO Shanghai, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Tel.: +49-89-949-20144

E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com

Web: shanghai.ispo.com

6-8 Sports Tech Asia, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Tel.: +49-89-949-20144

E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com

Web: sportstechasia.com

6-8 Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2802-7728

E-Mail: info@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: intertextile-pavilion-shenzhen.hk.messefrankfurt.com

6-10 AltaRoma, Via dell’Umiltà 48, Rome

Tel: +39 06 678 1313

Fax: +39 06 6920 0303

E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it

Web: altaroma.it

8-10 Gift HQ, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, South Bank, Brisbane

Tel: +61-2-9452-7575

E-Mail: info@fairevents.com.au

Web: giftfairevents.com.au/Queensland

8-10 Interfilière, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42

E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: interfiliere.com

8-10 ModeFabriek, Salon International de la Lingerie et du Swimwear, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42

E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: eurovet.com/en-modecity-2017/

9-10 Modefabriek Amsterdam, Amsterdam RAI, 8 Europaplein, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Tel.: +31-20-4421960

E-Mail: office@modefabriek.nl

Web: modefabriek.nl

10-13 Hong Kong Fashion Week, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-1830-668

E-Mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org

Web: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekss-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-Fashion-Week-for-Spring-Summer.html

11-13 Milano Unica, Fiera Milano, Rho, 28 SS Sempione

Tel.: +39-02-6610-1105

E-Mail: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

11-13 Intertex Milano/ Ready to Show, Superstudio PIU, Via Tortona 27, Milan

Tel.: +39-02-4801-5026

E-Mail: intertexmilano@gmail.com

Web: intertex-milano.it

13-16 China Wedding Expo, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District

Tel.: 86-21-62792828 62472387

E-Mail: chinawedding@siec-ccpit.com

Web: http://www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn/en/index.aspx

14-16 Supreme Kids, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

16-17 Bubble London, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel: +44 (0) 207 586 9494

Contact: lindsay@bubblelondon.com

Web: http://www.bubblelondon.com/

16-18 Scoop London, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Headquarters, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7254 0121

Contact: d@lambtoslaughter.co.uk

Web: http://www.scoop-international.com/

17-18 View Premium Selection by Munich Fabric Start, MVG Museum, 20 Ständlerstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@munichfabricstart.com

Web: munichfabricstart.com

18-19 Tracht & Country Premiere Herbst, Brandboxx, 1 Moosfeldstraße, Bergheim bei Salzburg, Austria

Tel.: + 43-662-4477-0

Email: info@reedexpo.at

Web: messe.at

21-24 Collection Premiere Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49211 749596915

E-Mail: info@textschwester.de

Web: fashion-net-duesseldorf.de

22-24 Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 73 98 530

E-mail: buyer@maredamare.eu

Web: maredamare.eu

22-25 Supreme Women and Men Düsseldorf, B1, 1 Bennigsenplatz, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

22-24 Gallery, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01

E-Mail: info@igedo.com

Web: igedo.com

23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London

Tel: +44 (0) 203 033 2015

E-Mail: sarahlawrence@icloud.com

Web: www.purelondon.com/

23-25 Supreme Body & Beach Munich, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London

Tel.: +44-203-033-2015

E-Mail: pure.london@ascential.com

Web: purelondon.com

26-27 Jacket Required London, The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, E1 6QL, London

Tel: +44 (0) 7904 509 173

E-Mail: heathernoir@icloud.com

Web: http://www.jacket-required.com/

26-27 Online Retailer 2017, Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-9422-2522

E-Mail: alice.kuepper@reedexhibitions.com.au

Web: onlineretailer.com

28-Oct.1 Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com

Web: parissurmode.com

29-31 Innatex, Messecenter Rhein-Main, 5-7 Robert- Bosch-Straße, Hofheim (Wallau), Germany

Tel.: +49-69-630092-33

E-mail: hitzel@muveo.de

Web: innatex.muveo.de

AUGUST

3-6 Life Instyle & Kids Instyle, Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton Gardens, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-2-94-2286-86

E-Mail: info@lifeinstyle.com.au

Web: lifeinstyle.com.au

5-7 Premium Order Munich, Zenith Hall, 29 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-6290-850

E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

5-9 Melbourne 2017 Home & Giving Fair, Melbourne Convention

& Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne and Melbourne Showgrounds, Langs Road, Ascot Vale, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-2-9763- 3222

E-Mail: contact@agha.com.au

Web: homeandgiving.com

6-8 Moda, National Exhibition Center, North Avenue, B40 1NT, Birmingham

Tel: +44 (0) 1484 846069

E-Mail: nicole.yates@moda-uk.co.uk

Web: http://www.moda-uk.co.uk/

8-12 Copenhagen Fashion Week, Danish Fashion Institute, Frederiksholms Kanal 30, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-70-20-30-68

E-Mail: info@copenhagenfashionweek.com

Web: copenhagenfashionweek.com

9-11 Revolver Copenhagen International Fashion Trade Show, Halmtorvet 11, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-3964-8586

E-Mail: hello@revolver.dk

Web: revolver.dk

9-11 CIFF (Copenhagen International Fashion Fair), Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

9-11 CIFF RAVEN, Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

9-11 CIFF KIDS Forum Copenhagen, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

16-18 China Guangzhou Leather Expo, JinJiang SM International Exhibition Center, No. 31, New Street South, Luoshan Street, JinJiang, Quanzhou, Fujian China

Tel.: +86-20-8701-5017

E-Mail: ruihongfair@outlook.com

Web: en.ruihongexpo.com

22-24 Playtime Tokyo, Belle Salle Shibuya Garden, 16-17 Nanpeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

E-Mail: hello@playtimetokyo.com

Web: playtimetokyo.com/en

25-27 International Synthetic Leather Fair, Wenzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 East Jiangbin Road, Wenzhou

Tel.: +86-577-8890-2904

E-Mail: market@donnor.com

Web: cslf.chinaleatherfair.com

26-27 Beauty Expo Australia, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-9211-7544

E-Mail: beauty@infosalons.com.au

Web: beautyexpoaustralia.com.au

26-28 International Jewelry Fair Sydney, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-94-5275-28

E-Mail: claudia.garcia@expertiseevents.com.au

Web: jewelleryfair.com.au/Sydney

27-28 Frontline Australian Buying Event, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-3-98-8857-66

E-Mail: kylie@frontlinestores.com.au

Web: fabevent.com.au

27-29 NZ Spring Gift & Homeware Fair, ASB Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane Road, Greenlane, Auckland

Tel.: +64-9-976-8300

E-Mail: info@giftfairs.co.nz

Web: giftfairs.co.nz

27-29 GDS Trade Fair, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01

E-Mail: info@igedo.com

Web: igedo.com

28–Sept. 3 New Zealand Fashion Week Autumn/ Winter 2018, 108B Newton Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland

Tel.: +64-9-377-8033

E-Mail: admin@nzfashionweek.com

Web: nzfashionweek.com

29-31 SPINEXPO, Shanghai, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1099 Guozhan Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +852-2824-8580

E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com

Web: spinexpo.com

30-Sept. 1 China International Footwear Fair & Moda Shanghai, Shanghai

New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Tel.: +86-20-8666-0158

E-Mail: sales@aplf.com

Web: aclechina.com

30-Sept. 1 All China Leather Exhibition 2016, Shanghai New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Tel.:+86-20-8666-0158

E-Mail: sales@aplf.com

Web: aclechina.com

30-Sept. 2 CPM — Collection Premiere Moscow/CPM Kids, Expocentre Fairgrounds Moscow, Russia

Tel.: +49-211-4396-444

E-Mail: Kasch@igedo.com

Web: cpm-moscow.com

SEPTEMBER

1-3 Bread & Butter, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstrasse, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2000-889176

E-Mail: breadandbutter@zalando.de

Web: breadandbutter.com

1-3 Momad Metrópolis & Momad Shoes, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-91-722-30-00

E-Mail: metropolis@ifema.es

Web: http://www.ifema.es/momadmetropolis_06

3-4 London Edge, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel.: +44-770-948-7844

E-Mail: emwaterfield@outlook.com

Web: londonedge.com

5-7 Munich Fabric Start, 29 and 40 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-45-22-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@municfabricstart.com

Web: munichfabricstart.com

5-7 Munich Apparel Source, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@munichapparelsource.com

Web: munichapparelsource.com

6-8 Tokyo International Gift Show, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

E-Mail: d-haga@giftshow.co.jp

Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/

6-8 Rooms, Gotanda TOC Bldg., 13th Floor, Japan

E-Mail: rooms@hpgrp.com

Web: roomsroom.com

8-10 Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel: +39-055-36931

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

8-11 Who’s Next & Première Classe, Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40 13 74 83

E-Mail: info@whosnext.com

Web: whosnext-tradeshow.com

8-11 Bijorhca Paris, Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.1,5.2,5.3, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-52-82

E-Mail: info@bijorhca.com

Web: bijorhca.com

8-12 Maison & Objet Paris, Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-76-21-18-39

E-Mail: maison-objet@badgeonline.net

Web: maison-objet.com

8-16 Paris Design Week, Les Docks, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 quai d’Austerlitz, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-44-29-03-90

E-Mail: p.gendrot@parisdesignweek.fr

Web: parisdesignweek.fr

14-18 Shenzhen International Jewelry Fair, Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Fuhua Third Road, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2561-5566

E-Mail: info@newayfairs.com

Web: newayfairs.com

15-18 Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan

Tel: +39-02-4997-6144

E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homimilano.com

15-19 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-91-722-5084

E-Mail: lliebana@ifema.es

Web: ifema.es/mercedesbenzfwm_01

15-19 London Fashion Week, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, London

E-Mail: will.iron@britishfashioncouncil.com

Web: http://www.londonfashionweek.co.uk/

17-20 TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 438291

E-mail: info@themicam.com

Web: themicam.com

17-20 Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39-02-5845-11

E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it

Web: mipel.com

18-21 Apparel Sourcing, Paris le Bourget, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Avantex, Paris le Bourget, Frankreich, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: avantex@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris Le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-155-268-989

E-Mail: texworld@france.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: texworld.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Shawls & Scarves Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: barbarakurdziel@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des Expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

19-21 Première Vision Paris, Parc des Expositions, Halls 3, 4, 5 and 6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-70-38-70-00

E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

20-24 Intergifts Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-902-22-15-15

E-Mail: anau@ifema.es

Web: ifema.es/intergift_01

20-26 Milano Moda Donna, Milan

Tel: +39-02-77710828

Fax: +39-02-77710850

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

21-22 Osaka International Gift Show, Osaka Merchandise Mart, 1-7-31 Otemae, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Tel.: +81-6-6943-2010

E-Mail: giftwest@businessguide-sha.co.jp

Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/58oigs/index.htm

22-24 2016 Cashmere World, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-2827-6211

E-Mail: info@cashmere worldfair.com

Web: cashmereworldfair.com

22-25 TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan

E-mail: info@theonemilano.com

Web: theonemilano.com

22-25 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel: +39 02 34592785

Fax: +39 02 57407553

E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

23-25 Super, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan

Tel: +39 05 536931

E-mail: superbrand@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com/corporate/fairs/super.html

6-9 Silmo, Parc des Expositions, Hall 5A-6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

silmo@oxygen-rp.com silmoparis.com

24-26 Super, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel.: +39-055-3693-1

E-Mail: silmo@silmo.fr

Web: silmoparis.com

23-26 The Sydney Reed

Gift Fair, Sydney Exhibition Centre @ Glebe Island, 41 James Craig Road, Rozelle, Sydney Tel.: +02-9422-8686

E-Mail: heather.jovevski@reedexhibitions.com.au

Web: reedgiftfairs.com.au

23-27 VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy

Tel: +39-0444-469-111

Fax: +39-0444-969-000

E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com

Web: vicenzaoro.com

26-28 Mi Milano Pret à Porter, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel.: +39-02-49971

E-Mail: fieramilano@fieramilano.it

Web: fieramilano.it

27-28 Filo International, Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta, 61, Milan

Tel: +39 015 8483271

E-mail: info@filo.it

Web: filo.it

26-Oct. 03 Paris Fashion Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44

E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com

Web: modeaparis.com

28-Oct. 1, Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com

Web: parissurmode.com

28-Oct. 1 Première Classe Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@premiere-classe.com

Web: premiere-classe.com

29-Oct. 1 Woman Paris, 7, 19 Place Vendôme, Paris

Tel.: +33-9-67-42-01-41

E-Mail: lenadaniel@manwomanshows.com

Web: manwomanshows.com

29-Oct. 2 Vendôme Luxury, Hotel Le Meurice, 228 Rue de Rivoli, Paris

E-Mail: contact@vendomeluxury-paris.com

Web: vendomeluxury-paris.com

29-Oct.2 Tranoï Femme, Palais de la Bourse: 2 Place de la Bourse; Carrousel du Louvre, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-53-01-84-90

E-Mail: info@tranoi.com

Web: tranoi.com

OCTOBER

1-6 Tax Free World Exhibition & Conference, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Tel.: +33-1-40-74-09-86

E-Mail: visitors@@tfwa.com

Web: tfwa.com

2-4 Luxe Pack, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Tel.: +33-4-74-73-42-33

E-Mail: aroposte@idice.fr

Web: luxepack.com

4-6 LINEAPELLE, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 8807711

E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

11-13 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2238-9954

E-Mail: textile@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com11-13 Yarn Expo Autumn 2015

11-12 Textile Forum, 1 Marylebone, London, NW1 4AQ

Tel.: + 44 (0) 78787 64645

E-Mail: amy.packham@textileforum.org.uk

Web: textileforum.org.uk

11-13 Fashion World Tokyo, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Tel.: +81-3-3349-8508

E-Mail: fwt@reedexpo.co.jp

Web: fashion-tokyo.jp/en/

11-13 CHIC Shanghai, National Exhibition and Convention Center, 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai

Tel.: 86-10-65050617

E-Mail: lvjiang@cwtc.com

Web: en.chiconline.com.cn

12-20 Shanghai Fashion Week, 1001, Building F, 652 Changshou Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +86-021-32530463

E-Mail: sifc@sifc.org.cn

Web: shanghaifashionweek.com

12-13 Istanbul Jewelry Show October, Istanbul Fair Center (CNR Expo), Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Cumhuriyet Mahallesi Eski Hadımköy Yolu Caddesi 9/1, 34500 Büyükçekmece, Istanbul

Tel.: +90 212 519 0719

E-Mail: visit-ijs@ubm.com

Web: istanbuljewelryshow.com

13-16 Shanghai World Jewelry Expo 2017, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Hall 1, 1099 Guo Zhan Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +86 21 6587 6481

E-Mail: jewelry@broex.com

Web: jewelleryshanghai.com

16-18 Beautyworld Japan West, INTEX Osaka, 1-5-102, Nanko-Kita, Suminoe-

ku, Osaka

Tel.: 81-3-3262-8939

E-Mail: info@beautyworldjapan.com

Web: beautyworldjapan.com

18-20 Première Vision Istanbul, CNR Expo Fuar Merkezi, Yeşilköy, 34149, Istanbul

Tel.: +90-212-603-6898

E-Mail: n.kaya@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision-istanbul.com

21-23 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan

Tel: +39-02-7964-20

E-mail: info@esthetiworld.com

Web: esthetiworld.com

22-24 Cashmere World Hong Kong, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852 2827 6211

E-Mail: info@cashmereworldfair.com

Web: cashmereworldfair.com

23-24 Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy.

Tel.: +39-031-3161

Fax: +39-031-2783-42

E-mail: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

25-31 Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week, Spring 2018, Beijing Chaoyang District Jiuxianqiao Road 2, block A D PARK Beijing Club

Tel.: 86-10-84562288

Web: chinafashionweek.org

NOVEMBER

10-13 Chibidue, FieraMilano City, Viale Teodorico, Milan

Tel: +39-02-49971

Fax: +39-02-4997-6591

E-mail: chibi@fieramilano.it

Web: chibimart.it

14-15 Denim by Première Vision, Paris Event Center, 20 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, Paris

Tel.: +33 4 72 60 65 55

E-Mail: c.malingrey@denimpremierevision.com

Web: denimpremierevision.com

14-16 China Clothing & Textiles Expo 2017, International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-8040-3030

E-Mail: info@chinatextiles.com.au

Web: chinatextiles.com.au

14-16, 15-17, Cosmoprof Asia 2016, Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong (15-17), Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong (16-18)

Tel.: +852-2827-6211

E-Mail: visitca-hk@ubm.com

Web: ubm.com

15-18 AYSAF International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies, CNR Expo Center, CNR Ekspo Fuar Merkezi Yesilköy- Bakirköy, Istanbul Murat Paksuz

Tel.: +90 212 465 74 74

E-Mail: murat.paksuz@cnr.net

Web: cnraysaf.com

17-20, Jewelry & Gem Fair 2015, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1000 Yanan Middle Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +852-2516-2192 ext. 2516/2194

E-Mail: visitjgf-hk@ubm.com

Web: exhibitions.jewellerynetasia.com/shj/

19-21 Texworld Istanbul, Lütfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, 34367 Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey

Tel.: +90-212-296-2626

E-Mail: info@turkey.messefrankfurt.com

Web: tr.messefrankfurt.com

22-24 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Colleoni, Milan +39-02-7964-20

info@esthetiworld.com esthetiworld.com

Tissu Premier Collections, Lille Grand Palais, Lille

Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55

E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: tissu-premier.com

28-29 JFW Japan Creation, Tokyo International Forum, 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo

Tel.: +81-3-5215-5469

E-Mail: enquiry@japancreation.com

Web: japancreation.com

30-Dec. 03 Hong Kong International Jewelry Manufacturers’ Show 2016, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-2766 3002

E-Mail: visitor@jewelry.org.hk

Web: hk jewelry.org.hk/en/

TBD Modaprima, Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Tel.: +39-055-36931

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

DECEMBER

12-13 Blossom Première Vision, Palais Brongniart, 28 Place de la Bourse, Paris 2

Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55

E-Mail: blossom@premierevision.com

Web: blossompremierevision.com