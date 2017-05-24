For the second half of the year, trade shows offer buyers of fashion apparel, accessories, footwear and related categories a broad and deep pool of products that highlight the latest looks and designs as well as technology and innovation. Here are detailed listing through the end of the year.
JULY
1-3 Playtime Paris, Parc Floral de Paris, Picaflor sarl
Tel.: +33-1-44-62-83-01
E-Mail: hello@playtimeparis.com
Web: playtimeparis.com
2-6 Haute Couture Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du faubourg Saint- Honoré, Paris 8th
Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44
E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com
Web: modeaparis.com
3-5 SPINEXPO Paris, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 Qual d’Austerlitz, Paris
Tel.: +852 2824 8580
E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com
Web: spinexpo.com
4-6 Premium, 4-6 Luckenwalder Straße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-629-0850
E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: premiumexhibitions.de
4-6 Seek Contemporary Fashion Trade Show, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstraße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-2088-913-400
E-Mail: info@seekexhibitions.com
Web: seekexhibitions.com
4-6 Bright, Arena Berlin, Am Flutgraben, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-69-669-621-57
E-Mail: hello@brighttradeshow.com
Web: brighttradeshow.com
4-6 Kraftwerk Show & Order, Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Straße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-208-891-330
E-Mail: welcome@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: showandorder.de
4-6 Panorama, ExpoCenter City, Jafféstraße/South Entrance, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-2759-56040
E-Mail: office@panorama-berlin.com
Web: panorama-berlin.com
4-6 Selvedge Run, Kulturbrauerei, 36 Schönhauser Allee, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-3040576516
E-Mail: annika@selvedgerun.com
Web: selvedgerun.com
4-6 Greenshowroom, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855
E-Mail: contact@greenshowroom.com
Web: green-showroom.com
4-6 Ethical Fashion Show, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855
E-Mail: contact@ethicalfashionshowberlin.com
Web: ethicalfashionshowberlin.com
4-6 Curvy is Sexy, Telekom Hauptstadtpräsenz, 33a-c Französische Straße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-8151-99-859-80
E-Mail: seeyou@curvyissexy.com
Web: curvy-is-sexy.com
4-7 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, Kaufhaus Jansdorf, 19-21 Brunnenstraße, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-8892-2890
E-Mail: office.mbfwb@img.com
Web: mbfashionweek.com
5-8 Der Berliner Mode Salon, Kronprinzenpalais, 3 Unter den Linden, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: + 49-30-443-5190
E-Mail: pepe.burkhardt@dbs-mode.de
Web: derberlinersalon.com
6-7 Anteprima, FieraMilano City, Viale Scarampo, Milan
Tel: +39 02 880 7711
E-mail: anteprima@anteprima-fair.com
Web: anteprima-fair.it
6-8 ISPO Shanghai, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China
Tel.: +49-89-949-20144
E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com
Web: shanghai.ispo.com
6-8 Sports Tech Asia, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China
Tel.: +49-89-949-20144
E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com
Web: sportstechasia.com
6-8 Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China
Tel.: +852-2802-7728
E-Mail: info@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com
Web: intertextile-pavilion-shenzhen.hk.messefrankfurt.com
6-10 AltaRoma, Via dell’Umiltà 48, Rome
Tel: +39 06 678 1313
Fax: +39 06 6920 0303
E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it
Web: altaroma.it
8-10 Gift HQ, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, South Bank, Brisbane
Tel: +61-2-9452-7575
E-Mail: info@fairevents.com.au
Web: giftfairevents.com.au/Queensland
8-10 Interfilière, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles
Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42
E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr
Web: interfiliere.com
8-10 ModeFabriek, Salon International de la Lingerie et du Swimwear, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles
Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42
E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr
Web: eurovet.com/en-modecity-2017/
9-10 Modefabriek Amsterdam, Amsterdam RAI, 8 Europaplein, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Tel.: +31-20-4421960
E-Mail: office@modefabriek.nl
Web: modefabriek.nl
10-13 Hong Kong Fashion Week, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong
Tel.: +852-1830-668
E-Mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org
Web: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekss-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-Fashion-Week-for-Spring-Summer.html
11-13 Milano Unica, Fiera Milano, Rho, 28 SS Sempione
Tel.: +39-02-6610-1105
E-Mail: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
11-13 Intertex Milano/ Ready to Show, Superstudio PIU, Via Tortona 27, Milan
Tel.: +39-02-4801-5026
E-Mail: intertexmilano@gmail.com
Web: intertex-milano.it
13-16 China Wedding Expo, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District
Tel.: 86-21-62792828 62472387
E-Mail: chinawedding@siec-ccpit.com
Web: http://www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn/en/index.aspx
14-16 Supreme Kids, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0
E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
16-17 Bubble London, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London
Tel: +44 (0) 207 586 9494
Contact: lindsay@bubblelondon.com
Web: http://www.bubblelondon.com/
16-18 Scoop London, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Headquarters, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7254 0121
Contact: d@lambtoslaughter.co.uk
Web: http://www.scoop-international.com/
17-18 View Premium Selection by Munich Fabric Start, MVG Museum, 20 Ständlerstraße, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0
E-Mail: visitor@munichfabricstart.com
Web: munichfabricstart.com
18-19 Tracht & Country Premiere Herbst, Brandboxx, 1 Moosfeldstraße, Bergheim bei Salzburg, Austria
Tel.: + 43-662-4477-0
Email: info@reedexpo.at
Web: messe.at
21-24 Collection Premiere Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany
Tel.: +49211 749596915
E-Mail: info@textschwester.de
Web: fashion-net-duesseldorf.de
22-24 Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel: +39 055 73 98 530
E-mail: buyer@maredamare.eu
Web: maredamare.eu
22-25 Supreme Women and Men Düsseldorf, B1, 1 Bennigsenplatz, Düsseldorf, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0
E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
22-24 Gallery, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany
Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01
E-Mail: info@igedo.com
Web: igedo.com
23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London
Tel: +44 (0) 203 033 2015
E-Mail: sarahlawrence@icloud.com
Web: www.purelondon.com/
23-25 Supreme Body & Beach Munich, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0
E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London
Tel.: +44-203-033-2015
E-Mail: pure.london@ascential.com
Web: purelondon.com
26-27 Jacket Required London, The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, E1 6QL, London
Tel: +44 (0) 7904 509 173
E-Mail: heathernoir@icloud.com
Web: http://www.jacket-required.com/
26-27 Online Retailer 2017, Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney
Tel.: +61-2-9422-2522
E-Mail: alice.kuepper@reedexhibitions.com.au
Web: onlineretailer.com
28-Oct.1 Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74
E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com
Web: parissurmode.com
29-31 Innatex, Messecenter Rhein-Main, 5-7 Robert- Bosch-Straße, Hofheim (Wallau), Germany
Tel.: +49-69-630092-33
E-mail: hitzel@muveo.de
Web: innatex.muveo.de
AUGUST
3-6 Life Instyle & Kids Instyle, Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton Gardens, Melbourne
Tel.: +61-2-94-2286-86
E-Mail: info@lifeinstyle.com.au
Web: lifeinstyle.com.au
5-7 Premium Order Munich, Zenith Hall, 29 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-6290-850
E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: premiumexhibitions.de
5-9 Melbourne 2017 Home & Giving Fair, Melbourne Convention
& Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne and Melbourne Showgrounds, Langs Road, Ascot Vale, Melbourne
Tel.: +61-2-9763- 3222
E-Mail: contact@agha.com.au
Web: homeandgiving.com
6-8 Moda, National Exhibition Center, North Avenue, B40 1NT, Birmingham
Tel: +44 (0) 1484 846069
E-Mail: nicole.yates@moda-uk.co.uk
Web: http://www.moda-uk.co.uk/
8-12 Copenhagen Fashion Week, Danish Fashion Institute, Frederiksholms Kanal 30, Copenhagen
Tel.: +45-70-20-30-68
E-Mail: info@copenhagenfashionweek.com
Web: copenhagenfashionweek.com
9-11 Revolver Copenhagen International Fashion Trade Show, Halmtorvet 11, Copenhagen
Tel.: +45-3964-8586
E-Mail: hello@revolver.dk
Web: revolver.dk
9-11 CIFF (Copenhagen International Fashion Fair), Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen
Tel.: +45-5060-4527
E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk
9-11 CIFF RAVEN, Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen
Tel.: +45-5060-4527
E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk
9-11 CIFF KIDS Forum Copenhagen, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg Copenhagen
Tel.: +45-5060-4527
E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk
16-18 China Guangzhou Leather Expo, JinJiang SM International Exhibition Center, No. 31, New Street South, Luoshan Street, JinJiang, Quanzhou, Fujian China
Tel.: +86-20-8701-5017
E-Mail: ruihongfair@outlook.com
Web: en.ruihongexpo.com
22-24 Playtime Tokyo, Belle Salle Shibuya Garden, 16-17 Nanpeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
E-Mail: hello@playtimetokyo.com
Web: playtimetokyo.com/en
25-27 International Synthetic Leather Fair, Wenzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 East Jiangbin Road, Wenzhou
Tel.: +86-577-8890-2904
E-Mail: market@donnor.com
Web: cslf.chinaleatherfair.com
26-27 Beauty Expo Australia, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney
Tel.: +61-2-9211-7544
E-Mail: beauty@infosalons.com.au
Web: beautyexpoaustralia.com.au
26-28 International Jewelry Fair Sydney, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney
Tel.: +61-2-94-5275-28
E-Mail: claudia.garcia@expertiseevents.com.au
Web: jewelleryfair.com.au/Sydney
27-28 Frontline Australian Buying Event, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne
Tel.: +61-3-98-8857-66
E-Mail: kylie@frontlinestores.com.au
Web: fabevent.com.au
27-29 NZ Spring Gift & Homeware Fair, ASB Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane Road, Greenlane, Auckland
Tel.: +64-9-976-8300
E-Mail: info@giftfairs.co.nz
Web: giftfairs.co.nz
27-29 GDS Trade Fair, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany
Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01
E-Mail: info@igedo.com
Web: igedo.com
28–Sept. 3 New Zealand Fashion Week Autumn/ Winter 2018, 108B Newton Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland
Tel.: +64-9-377-8033
E-Mail: admin@nzfashionweek.com
Web: nzfashionweek.com
29-31 SPINEXPO, Shanghai, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1099 Guozhan Road, Shanghai
Tel.: +852-2824-8580
E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com
Web: spinexpo.com
30-Sept. 1 China International Footwear Fair & Moda Shanghai, Shanghai
New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai
Tel.: +86-20-8666-0158
E-Mail: sales@aplf.com
Web: aclechina.com
30-Sept. 1 All China Leather Exhibition 2016, Shanghai New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai
Tel.:+86-20-8666-0158
E-Mail: sales@aplf.com
Web: aclechina.com
30-Sept. 2 CPM — Collection Premiere Moscow/CPM Kids, Expocentre Fairgrounds Moscow, Russia
Tel.: +49-211-4396-444
E-Mail: Kasch@igedo.com
Web: cpm-moscow.com
SEPTEMBER
1-3 Bread & Butter, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstrasse, Berlin, Germany
Tel.: +49-30-2000-889176
E-Mail: breadandbutter@zalando.de
Web: breadandbutter.com
1-3 Momad Metrópolis & Momad Shoes, Feria de Madrid, Madrid
Tel.: +34-91-722-30-00
E-Mail: metropolis@ifema.es
Web: http://www.ifema.es/momadmetropolis_06
3-4 London Edge, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London
Tel.: +44-770-948-7844
E-Mail: emwaterfield@outlook.com
Web: londonedge.com
5-7 Munich Fabric Start, 29 and 40 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-45-22-47-0
E-Mail: visitor@municfabricstart.com
Web: munichfabricstart.com
5-7 Munich Apparel Source, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany
Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0
E-Mail: visitor@munichapparelsource.com
Web: munichapparelsource.com
6-8 Tokyo International Gift Show, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo
E-Mail: d-haga@giftshow.co.jp
Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/
6-8 Rooms, Gotanda TOC Bldg., 13th Floor, Japan
E-Mail: rooms@hpgrp.com
Web: roomsroom.com
8-10 Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel: +39-055-36931
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
8-11 Who’s Next & Première Classe, Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-40 13 74 83
E-Mail: info@whosnext.com
Web: whosnext-tradeshow.com
8-11 Bijorhca Paris, Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.1,5.2,5.3, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-47-56-52-82
E-Mail: info@bijorhca.com
Web: bijorhca.com
8-12 Maison & Objet Paris, Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-76-21-18-39
E-Mail: maison-objet@badgeonline.net
Web: maison-objet.com
8-16 Paris Design Week, Les Docks, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 quai d’Austerlitz, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-44-29-03-90
E-Mail: p.gendrot@parisdesignweek.fr
Web: parisdesignweek.fr
14-18 Shenzhen International Jewelry Fair, Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Fuhua Third Road, Shenzhen, China
Tel.: +852-2561-5566
E-Mail: info@newayfairs.com
Web: newayfairs.com
15-18 Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan
Tel: +39-02-4997-6144
E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it
Web: homimilano.com
15-19 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid
Tel.: +34-91-722-5084
E-Mail: lliebana@ifema.es
Web: ifema.es/mercedesbenzfwm_01
15-19 London Fashion Week, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, London
E-Mail: will.iron@britishfashioncouncil.com
Web: http://www.londonfashionweek.co.uk/
17-20 TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 438291
E-mail: info@themicam.com
Web: themicam.com
17-20 Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39-02-5845-11
E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it
Web: mipel.com
18-21 Apparel Sourcing, Paris le Bourget, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89
E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com
18-21 Avantex, Paris le Bourget, Frankreich, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89
E-Mail: avantex@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com
18-21 Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris Le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France
Tel.: +33-155-268-989
E-Mail: texworld@france.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: texworld.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com
18-21 Shawls & Scarves Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France
Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89
E-Mail: barbarakurdziel@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: messefrankfurt.com
18-21 Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des Expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France
Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89
E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com
19-21 Première Vision Paris, Parc des Expositions, Halls 3, 4, 5 and 6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-70-38-70-00
E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision.com
20-24 Intergifts Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid
Tel.: +34-902-22-15-15
E-Mail: anau@ifema.es
Web: ifema.es/intergift_01
20-26 Milano Moda Donna, Milan
Tel: +39-02-77710828
Fax: +39-02-77710850
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
21-22 Osaka International Gift Show, Osaka Merchandise Mart, 1-7-31 Otemae, Chuo-ku, Osaka
Tel.: +81-6-6943-2010
E-Mail: giftwest@businessguide-sha.co.jp
Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/58oigs/index.htm
22-24 2016 Cashmere World, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Tel.: +852-2827-6211
E-Mail: info@cashmere worldfair.com
Web: cashmereworldfair.com
22-25 TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan
E-mail: info@theonemilano.com
Web: theonemilano.com
22-25 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel: +39 02 34592785
Fax: +39 02 57407553
E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
23-25 Super, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan
Tel: +39 05 536931
E-mail: superbrand@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com/corporate/fairs/super.html
6-9 Silmo, Parc des Expositions, Hall 5A-6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris
silmo@oxygen-rp.com silmoparis.com
24-26 Super, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan
Tel.: +39-055-3693-1
E-Mail: silmo@silmo.fr
Web: silmoparis.com
23-26 The Sydney Reed
Gift Fair, Sydney Exhibition Centre @ Glebe Island, 41 James Craig Road, Rozelle, Sydney Tel.: +02-9422-8686
E-Mail: heather.jovevski@reedexhibitions.com.au
Web: reedgiftfairs.com.au
23-27 VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy
Tel: +39-0444-469-111
Fax: +39-0444-969-000
E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com
Web: vicenzaoro.com
26-28 Mi Milano Pret à Porter, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan
Tel.: +39-02-49971
E-Mail: fieramilano@fieramilano.it
Web: fieramilano.it
27-28 Filo International, Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta, 61, Milan
Tel: +39 015 8483271
E-mail: info@filo.it
Web: filo.it
26-Oct. 03 Paris Fashion Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44
E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com
Web: modeaparis.com
28-Oct. 1, Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74
E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com
Web: parissurmode.com
28-Oct. 1 Première Classe Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74
E-Mail: info@premiere-classe.com
Web: premiere-classe.com
29-Oct. 1 Woman Paris, 7, 19 Place Vendôme, Paris
Tel.: +33-9-67-42-01-41
E-Mail: lenadaniel@manwomanshows.com
Web: manwomanshows.com
29-Oct. 2 Vendôme Luxury, Hotel Le Meurice, 228 Rue de Rivoli, Paris
E-Mail: contact@vendomeluxury-paris.com
Web: vendomeluxury-paris.com
29-Oct.2 Tranoï Femme, Palais de la Bourse: 2 Place de la Bourse; Carrousel du Louvre, Paris
Tel.: +33-1-53-01-84-90
E-Mail: info@tranoi.com
Web: tranoi.com
OCTOBER
1-6 Tax Free World Exhibition & Conference, Palais des Festivals, Cannes
Tel.: +33-1-40-74-09-86
E-Mail: visitors@@tfwa.com
Web: tfwa.com
2-4 Luxe Pack, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco
Tel.: +33-4-74-73-42-33
E-Mail: aroposte@idice.fr
Web: luxepack.com
4-6 LINEAPELLE, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel: +39 02 8807711
E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it
Web: lineapelle-fair.it
11-13 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, Shenzhen, China
Tel.: +852-2238-9954
E-Mail: textile@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com
Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com11-13 Yarn Expo Autumn 2015
11-12 Textile Forum, 1 Marylebone, London, NW1 4AQ
Tel.: + 44 (0) 78787 64645
E-Mail: amy.packham@textileforum.org.uk
Web: textileforum.org.uk
11-13 Fashion World Tokyo, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo
Tel.: +81-3-3349-8508
E-Mail: fwt@reedexpo.co.jp
Web: fashion-tokyo.jp/en/
11-13 CHIC Shanghai, National Exhibition and Convention Center, 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai
Tel.: 86-10-65050617
E-Mail: lvjiang@cwtc.com
Web: en.chiconline.com.cn
12-20 Shanghai Fashion Week, 1001, Building F, 652 Changshou Road, Shanghai
Tel.: +86-021-32530463
E-Mail: sifc@sifc.org.cn
Web: shanghaifashionweek.com
12-13 Istanbul Jewelry Show October, Istanbul Fair Center (CNR Expo), Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Cumhuriyet Mahallesi Eski Hadımköy Yolu Caddesi 9/1, 34500 Büyükçekmece, Istanbul
Tel.: +90 212 519 0719
E-Mail: visit-ijs@ubm.com
Web: istanbuljewelryshow.com
13-16 Shanghai World Jewelry Expo 2017, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Hall 1, 1099 Guo Zhan Road, Shanghai
Tel.: +86 21 6587 6481
E-Mail: jewelry@broex.com
Web: jewelleryshanghai.com
16-18 Beautyworld Japan West, INTEX Osaka, 1-5-102, Nanko-Kita, Suminoe-
ku, Osaka
Tel.: 81-3-3262-8939
E-Mail: info@beautyworldjapan.com
Web: beautyworldjapan.com
18-20 Première Vision Istanbul, CNR Expo Fuar Merkezi, Yeşilköy, 34149, Istanbul
Tel.: +90-212-603-6898
E-Mail: n.kaya@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision-istanbul.com
21-23 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan
Tel: +39-02-7964-20
E-mail: info@esthetiworld.com
Web: esthetiworld.com
22-24 Cashmere World Hong Kong, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Tel.: +852 2827 6211
E-Mail: info@cashmereworldfair.com
Web: cashmereworldfair.com
23-24 Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy.
Tel.: +39-031-3161
Fax: +39-031-2783-42
E-mail: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
25-31 Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week, Spring 2018, Beijing Chaoyang District Jiuxianqiao Road 2, block A D PARK Beijing Club
Tel.: 86-10-84562288
Web: chinafashionweek.org
NOVEMBER
10-13 Chibidue, FieraMilano City, Viale Teodorico, Milan
Tel: +39-02-49971
Fax: +39-02-4997-6591
E-mail: chibi@fieramilano.it
Web: chibimart.it
14-15 Denim by Première Vision, Paris Event Center, 20 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, Paris
Tel.: +33 4 72 60 65 55
E-Mail: c.malingrey@denimpremierevision.com
Web: denimpremierevision.com
14-16 China Clothing & Textiles Expo 2017, International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney
Tel.: +61-2-8040-3030
E-Mail: info@chinatextiles.com.au
Web: chinatextiles.com.au
14-16, 15-17, Cosmoprof Asia 2016, Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong (15-17), Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong (16-18)
Tel.: +852-2827-6211
E-Mail: visitca-hk@ubm.com
Web: ubm.com
15-18 AYSAF International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies, CNR Expo Center, CNR Ekspo Fuar Merkezi Yesilköy- Bakirköy, Istanbul Murat Paksuz
Tel.: +90 212 465 74 74
E-Mail: murat.paksuz@cnr.net
Web: cnraysaf.com
17-20, Jewelry & Gem Fair 2015, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1000 Yanan Middle Road, Shanghai
Tel.: +852-2516-2192 ext. 2516/2194
E-Mail: visitjgf-hk@ubm.com
Web: exhibitions.jewellerynetasia.com/shj/
19-21 Texworld Istanbul, Lütfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, 34367 Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Tel.: +90-212-296-2626
E-Mail: info@turkey.messefrankfurt.com
Web: tr.messefrankfurt.com
22-24 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Colleoni, Milan +39-02-7964-20
info@esthetiworld.com esthetiworld.com
Tissu Premier Collections, Lille Grand Palais, Lille
Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55
E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com
Web: tissu-premier.com
28-29 JFW Japan Creation, Tokyo International Forum, 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo
Tel.: +81-3-5215-5469
E-Mail: enquiry@japancreation.com
Web: japancreation.com
30-Dec. 03 Hong Kong International Jewelry Manufacturers’ Show 2016, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Tel.: +852-2766 3002
E-Mail: visitor@jewelry.org.hk
Web: hk jewelry.org.hk/en/
TBD Modaprima, Fortezza da Basso, Florence
Tel.: +39-055-36931
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
DECEMBER
12-13 Blossom Première Vision, Palais Brongniart, 28 Place de la Bourse, Paris 2
Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55
E-Mail: blossom@premierevision.com
Web: blossompremierevision.com