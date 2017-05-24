SPINEXPO

Courtesy Photo



For the second half of the year, trade shows offer buyers of fashion apparel, accessories, footwear and related categories a broad and deep pool of products that highlight the latest looks and designs as well as technology and innovation. Here are detailed listing through the end of the year.

Germany, Berlin, Brandenburg Gate at night.Germany

Germany, Berlin, Brandenburg Gate at night.<br />Germany  Eye Ubiquitous/REX/Shutterstock

JULY

1-3 Playtime Paris, Parc Floral de Paris, Picaflor sarl

Tel.: +33-1-44-62-83-01

E-Mail: hello@playtimeparis.com

Web: playtimeparis.com

2-6 Haute Couture Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du faubourg Saint- Honoré, Paris 8th

Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44

E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com

Web: modeaparis.com

3-5 SPINEXPO Paris, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 Qual d’Austerlitz, Paris

Tel.: +852 2824 8580

E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com

Web: spinexpo.com

4-6 Premium, 4-6 Luckenwalder Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-629-0850

E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

4-6 Seek Contemporary Fashion Trade Show, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2088-913-400

E-Mail: info@seekexhibitions.com

Web: seekexhibitions.com

4-6 Bright, Arena Berlin, Am Flutgraben, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-669-621-57

E-Mail: hello@brighttradeshow.com

Web: brighttradeshow.com

4-6 Kraftwerk Show & Order, Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-208-891-330

E-Mail: welcome@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: showandorder.de

4-6 Panorama, ExpoCenter City, Jafféstraße/South Entrance, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2759-56040

E-Mail: office@panorama-berlin.com

Web: panorama-berlin.com

4-6 Selvedge Run, Kulturbrauerei, 36 Schönhauser Allee, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-3040576516

E-Mail: annika@selvedgerun.com

Web: selvedgerun.com

4-6 Greenshowroom, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855

E-Mail: contact@greenshowroom.com

Web: green-showroom.com

4-6 Ethical Fashion Show, Funkhaus Berlin, 18 Nalepastraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-69-7575-5855

E-Mail: contact@ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

Web: ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

4-6 Curvy is Sexy, Telekom Hauptstadtpräsenz, 33a-c Französische Straße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-8151-99-859-80

E-Mail: seeyou@curvyissexy.com

Web: curvy-is-sexy.com

4-7 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Berlin, Kaufhaus Jansdorf, 19-21 Brunnenstraße, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-8892-2890

E-Mail: office.mbfwb@img.com

Web: mbfashionweek.com

5-8 Der Berliner Mode Salon, Kronprinzenpalais, 3 Unter den Linden, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: + 49-30-443-5190

E-Mail: pepe.burkhardt@dbs-mode.de

Web: derberlinersalon.com

6-7 Anteprima, FieraMilano City, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel: +39 02 880 7711

E-mail: anteprima@anteprima-fair.com

Web: anteprima-fair.it

6-8 ISPO Shanghai, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Tel.: +49-89-949-20144

E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com

Web: shanghai.ispo.com

6-8 Sports Tech Asia, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Tel.: +49-89-949-20144

E-Mail: shanghai@ispo.com

Web: sportstechasia.com

6-8 Intertextile Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2802-7728

E-Mail: info@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: intertextile-pavilion-shenzhen.hk.messefrankfurt.com

6-10 AltaRoma, Via dell’Umiltà 48, Rome

Tel: +39 06 678 1313

Fax: +39 06 6920 0303

E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it

Web: altaroma.it

8-10 Gift HQ, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, South Bank, Brisbane

Tel: +61-2-9452-7575

E-Mail: info@fairevents.com.au

Web: giftfairevents.com.au/Queensland

8-10 Interfilière, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42

E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: interfiliere.com

8-10 ModeFabriek, Salon International de la Lingerie et du Swimwear, Paris Expo, Pav.1, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-32-42

E-Mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: eurovet.com/en-modecity-2017/

9-10 Modefabriek Amsterdam, Amsterdam RAI, 8 Europaplein, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Tel.: +31-20-4421960

E-Mail: office@modefabriek.nl

Web: modefabriek.nl

10-13 Hong Kong Fashion Week, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-1830-668

E-Mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org

Web: http://m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekss-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-Fashion-Week-for-Spring-Summer.html

11-13 Milano Unica, Fiera Milano, Rho, 28 SS Sempione

Tel.: +39-02-6610-1105

E-Mail: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

The leather trade show Lineapelle in Milan. 

11-13 Intertex Milano/ Ready to Show, Superstudio PIU, Via Tortona 27, Milan

Tel.: +39-02-4801-5026

E-Mail: intertexmilano@gmail.com

Web: intertex-milano.it

13-16 China Wedding Expo, Shanghai New International Expo Centre, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District

Tel.: 86-21-62792828 62472387

E-Mail: chinawedding@siec-ccpit.com

Web: http://www.chinaweddingexpo.com.cn/en/index.aspx

14-16 Supreme Kids, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

16-17 Bubble London, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel: +44 (0) 207 586 9494

Contact: lindsay@bubblelondon.com

Web: http://www.bubblelondon.com/

16-18 Scoop London, Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Headquarters, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7254 0121

Contact: d@lambtoslaughter.co.uk

Web: http://www.scoop-international.com/

17-18 View Premium Selection by Munich Fabric Start, MVG Museum, 20 Ständlerstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@munichfabricstart.com

Web: munichfabricstart.com

18-19 Tracht & Country Premiere Herbst, Brandboxx, 1 Moosfeldstraße, Bergheim bei Salzburg, Austria

Tel.: + 43-662-4477-0

Email: info@reedexpo.at

Web: messe.at

21-24 Collection Premiere Düsseldorf, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49211 749596915

E-Mail: info@textschwester.de

Web: fashion-net-duesseldorf.de

22-24 Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel: +39 055 73 98 530

E-mail: buyer@maredamare.eu

Web: maredamare.eu

22-25 Supreme Women and Men Düsseldorf, B1, 1 Bennigsenplatz, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

22-24 Gallery, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01

E-Mail: info@igedo.com

Web: igedo.com

23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London

Tel: +44 (0) 203 033 2015

E-Mail: sarahlawrence@icloud.com

Web: www.purelondon.com/

23-25 Supreme Body & Beach Munich, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4204-479-0

E-Mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

23-25 Pure London, Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London

Tel.: +44-203-033-2015

E-Mail: pure.london@ascential.com

Web: purelondon.com

26-27 Jacket Required London, The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, E1 6QL, London

Tel: +44 (0) 7904 509 173

E-Mail: heathernoir@icloud.com

Web: http://www.jacket-required.com/

26-27 Online Retailer 2017, Sydney Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-9422-2522

E-Mail: alice.kuepper@reedexhibitions.com.au

Web: onlineretailer.com

28-Oct.1 Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com

Web: parissurmode.com

29-31 Innatex, Messecenter Rhein-Main, 5-7 Robert- Bosch-Straße, Hofheim (Wallau), Germany

Tel.: +49-69-630092-33

E-mail: hitzel@muveo.de

Web: innatex.muveo.de

Guests at the French embassy’s Human Rights Prize ceremony. Photo courtesy of Copenhagen Fashion Week / Helena Lundquist 

AUGUST

3-6 Life Instyle & Kids Instyle, Royal Exhibition Building, 9 Nicholson Street, Carlton Gardens, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-2-94-2286-86

E-Mail: info@lifeinstyle.com.au

Web: lifeinstyle.com.au

5-7 Premium Order Munich, Zenith Hall, 29 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-6290-850

E-Mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

5-9 Melbourne 2017 Home & Giving Fair, Melbourne Convention

& Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne and Melbourne Showgrounds, Langs Road, Ascot Vale, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-2-9763- 3222

E-Mail: contact@agha.com.au

Web: homeandgiving.com

6-8 Moda, National Exhibition Center, North Avenue, B40 1NT, Birmingham

Tel: +44 (0) 1484 846069

E-Mail: nicole.yates@moda-uk.co.uk

Web: http://www.moda-uk.co.uk/

8-12 Copenhagen Fashion Week, Danish Fashion Institute, Frederiksholms Kanal 30, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-70-20-30-68

E-Mail: info@copenhagenfashionweek.com

Web: copenhagenfashionweek.com

9-11 Revolver Copenhagen International Fashion Trade Show, Halmtorvet 11, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-3964-8586

E-Mail: hello@revolver.dk

Web: revolver.dk

Lulu Kennedy’s presentation at the CIFF fair  Courtesy

9-11 CIFF (Copenhagen International Fashion Fair), Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

9-11 CIFF RAVEN, Bella Center Copenhagen, Center Boulevard 5, Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

9-11 CIFF KIDS Forum Copenhagen, Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg Copenhagen

Tel.: +45-5060-4527

E-Mail: bea@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

16-18 China Guangzhou Leather Expo, JinJiang SM International Exhibition Center, No. 31, New Street South, Luoshan Street, JinJiang, Quanzhou, Fujian China

Tel.: +86-20-8701-5017

E-Mail: ruihongfair@outlook.com

Web: en.ruihongexpo.com

22-24 Playtime Tokyo, Belle Salle Shibuya Garden, 16-17 Nanpeidai-cho, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

E-Mail: hello@playtimetokyo.com

Web: playtimetokyo.com/en

25-27 International Synthetic Leather Fair, Wenzhou International Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 East Jiangbin Road, Wenzhou

Tel.: +86-577-8890-2904

E-Mail: market@donnor.com

Web: cslf.chinaleatherfair.com

26-27 Beauty Expo Australia, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-9211-7544

E-Mail: beauty@infosalons.com.au

Web: beautyexpoaustralia.com.au

26-28 International Jewelry Fair Sydney, International Convention Centre, Sydney, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-94-5275-28

E-Mail: claudia.garcia@expertiseevents.com.au

Web: jewelleryfair.com.au/Sydney

27-28 Frontline Australian Buying Event, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 2 Clarendon Street, South Wharf, Melbourne

Tel.: +61-3-98-8857-66

E-Mail: kylie@frontlinestores.com.au

Web: fabevent.com.au

27-29 NZ Spring Gift & Homeware Fair, ASB Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane Road, Greenlane, Auckland

Tel.: +64-9-976-8300

E-Mail: info@giftfairs.co.nz

Web: giftfairs.co.nz

27-29 GDS Trade Fair, Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf, Germany

Tel.: +49-211-43-96-01

E-Mail: info@igedo.com

Web: igedo.com

28–Sept. 3 New Zealand Fashion Week Autumn/ Winter 2018, 108B Newton Road, Eden Terrace, Auckland

Tel.: +64-9-377-8033

E-Mail: admin@nzfashionweek.com

Web: nzfashionweek.com

A scene from Spinexpo in Shanghai

A scene from SPINEXPO in Shanghai  Dave Tacon

29-31 SPINEXPO, Shanghai, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1099 Guozhan Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +852-2824-8580

E-Mail: info@spinexpo.com

Web: spinexpo.com

30-Sept. 1 China International Footwear Fair & Moda Shanghai, Shanghai

New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Tel.: +86-20-8666-0158

E-Mail: sales@aplf.com

Web: aclechina.com

30-Sept. 1 All China Leather Exhibition 2016, Shanghai New International Expo Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New District, Shanghai

Tel.:+86-20-8666-0158

E-Mail: sales@aplf.com

Web: aclechina.com

30-Sept. 2 CPM — Collection Premiere Moscow/CPM Kids, Expocentre Fairgrounds Moscow, Russia

Tel.: +49-211-4396-444

E-Mail: Kasch@igedo.com

Web: cpm-moscow.com

SEPTEMBER

1-3 Bread & Butter, Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstrasse, Berlin, Germany

Tel.: +49-30-2000-889176

E-Mail: breadandbutter@zalando.de

Web: breadandbutter.com

1-3 Momad Metrópolis & Momad Shoes, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-91-722-30-00

E-Mail: metropolis@ifema.es

Web: http://www.ifema.es/momadmetropolis_06

3-4 London Edge, Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel.: +44-770-948-7844

E-Mail: emwaterfield@outlook.com

Web: londonedge.com

5-7 Munich Fabric Start, 29 and 40 Lilienthalallee, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-45-22-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@municfabricstart.com

Web: munichfabricstart.com

5-7 Munich Apparel Source, MTC world of fashion, 45 Taunusstraße, Munich, Germany

Tel.: +49-89-4522-47-0

E-Mail: visitor@munichapparelsource.com

Web: munichapparelsource.com

6-8 Tokyo International Gift Show, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

E-Mail: d-haga@giftshow.co.jp

Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/

6-8 Rooms, Gotanda TOC Bldg., 13th Floor, Japan

E-Mail: rooms@hpgrp.com

Web: roomsroom.com

8-10 Pitti Fragranze, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel: +39-055-36931

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

8-11 Who’s Next & Première Classe, Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40 13 74 83

E-Mail: info@whosnext.com

Web: whosnext-tradeshow.com

8-11 Bijorhca Paris, Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.1,5.2,5.3, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-47-56-52-82

E-Mail: info@bijorhca.com

Web: bijorhca.com

8-12 Maison & Objet Paris, Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-76-21-18-39

E-Mail: maison-objet@badgeonline.net

Web: maison-objet.com

8-16 Paris Design Week, Les Docks, Cité de la Mode et du Design, 34 quai d’Austerlitz, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-44-29-03-90

E-Mail: p.gendrot@parisdesignweek.fr

Web: parisdesignweek.fr

14-18 Shenzhen International Jewelry Fair, Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center, Fuhua Third Road, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2561-5566

E-Mail: info@newayfairs.com

Web: newayfairs.com

15-18 Homi Milano, Rho Fiera Milano, Milan

Tel: +39-02-4997-6144

E-mail: vistatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homimilano.com

15-19 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-91-722-5084

E-Mail: lliebana@ifema.es

Web: ifema.es/mercedesbenzfwm_01

15-19 London Fashion Week, 180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, London

E-Mail: will.iron@britishfashioncouncil.com

Web: http://www.londonfashionweek.co.uk/

17-20 TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 438291

E-mail: info@themicam.com

Web: themicam.com

17-20 Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39-02-5845-11

E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it

Web: mipel.com

18-21 Apparel Sourcing, Paris le Bourget, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Avantex, Paris le Bourget, Frankreich, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: avantex@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Texworld/Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris Le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-155-268-989

E-Mail: texworld@france.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: texworld.messefrankfurt.com, apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

Texworld and Apparel Sourcing See Rise in Visitor Traffic

Wolford showcased its Cradle to Cradle prototypes on the runway at Avantex  Courtesy/ Thomas Deron

18-21 Shawls & Scarves Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: barbarakurdziel@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: messefrankfurt.com

18-21 Apparel Sourcing Paris, Paris le Bourget, Parc des Expositions, 93350 Le Bourget, France

Tel.: +33-1-55-26-89-89

E-Mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.messefrankfurt.com

19-21 Première Vision Paris, Parc des Expositions, Halls 3, 4, 5 and 6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-70-38-70-00

E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

20-24 Intergifts Madrid, Feria de Madrid, Madrid

Tel.: +34-902-22-15-15

E-Mail: anau@ifema.es

Web: ifema.es/intergift_01

20-26 Milano Moda Donna, Milan

Tel: +39-02-77710828

Fax: +39-02-77710850

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

21-22 Osaka International Gift Show, Osaka Merchandise Mart, 1-7-31 Otemae, Chuo-ku, Osaka

Tel.: +81-6-6943-2010

E-Mail: giftwest@businessguide-sha.co.jp

Web: http://www.giftshow.co.jp/english/58oigs/index.htm

22-24 2016 Cashmere World, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-2827-6211

E-Mail: info@cashmere worldfair.com

Web: cashmereworldfair.com

22-25 TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan

E-mail: info@theonemilano.com

Web: theonemilano.com

22-25 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel: +39 02 34592785

Fax: +39 02 57407553

E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

23-25 Super, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan

Tel: +39 05 536931

E-mail: superbrand@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com/corporate/fairs/super.html

6-9 Silmo, Parc des Expositions, Hall 5A-6, Paris Nord Villepinte, Paris

silmo@oxygen-rp.com silmoparis.com

24-26 Super, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel.: +39-055-3693-1

E-Mail: silmo@silmo.fr

Web: silmoparis.com

23-26 The Sydney Reed

Gift Fair, Sydney Exhibition Centre @ Glebe Island, 41 James Craig Road, Rozelle, Sydney Tel.: +02-9422-8686

E-Mail: heather.jovevski@reedexhibitions.com.au

Web: reedgiftfairs.com.au

23-27 VicenzaOro September, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria, 16, Vicenza, Italy

Tel: +39-0444-469-111

Fax: +39-0444-969-000

E-mail: info@vicenazaoro.com

Web: vicenzaoro.com

26-28 Mi Milano Pret à Porter, Fieramilanocity, Viale Scarampo, Milan

Tel.: +39-02-49971

E-Mail: fieramilano@fieramilano.it

Web: fieramilano.it

27-28 Filo International, Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta, 61, Milan

Tel: +39 015 8483271

E-mail: info@filo.it

Web: filo.it

26-Oct. 03 Paris Fashion Week, Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt à Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, 100/102 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-42-66-64-44

E-Mail: info@modeaparis.com

Web: modeaparis.com

28-Oct. 1, Paris Sur Mode Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@parissurmode.com

Web: parissurmode.com

28-Oct. 1 Première Classe Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-40-13-74-74

E-Mail: info@premiere-classe.com

Web: premiere-classe.com

29-Oct. 1 Woman Paris, 7, 19 Place Vendôme, Paris

Tel.: +33-9-67-42-01-41

E-Mail: lenadaniel@manwomanshows.com

Web: manwomanshows.com

29-Oct. 2 Vendôme Luxury, Hotel Le Meurice, 228 Rue de Rivoli, Paris

E-Mail: contact@vendomeluxury-paris.com

Web: vendomeluxury-paris.com

29-Oct.2 Tranoï Femme, Palais de la Bourse: 2 Place de la Bourse; Carrousel du Louvre, Paris

Tel.: +33-1-53-01-84-90

E-Mail: info@tranoi.com

Web: tranoi.com

OCTOBER

1-6 Tax Free World Exhibition & Conference, Palais des Festivals, Cannes

Tel.: +33-1-40-74-09-86

E-Mail: visitors@@tfwa.com

Web: tfwa.com

2-4 Luxe Pack, Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Tel.: +33-4-74-73-42-33

E-Mail: aroposte@idice.fr

Web: luxepack.com

4-6 LINEAPELLE, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel: +39 02 8807711

E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

11-13 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics, Pavilion Shenzhen, Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Centre, Shenzhen, China

Tel.: +852-2238-9954

E-Mail: textile@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com11-13 Yarn Expo Autumn 2015

11-12 Textile Forum, 1 Marylebone, London, NW1 4AQ

Tel.: + 44 (0) 78787 64645

E-Mail: amy.packham@textileforum.org.uk

Web: textileforum.org.uk

11-13 Fashion World Tokyo, Tokyo Big Sight, 3-11-1 Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Tel.: +81-3-3349-8508

E-Mail: fwt@reedexpo.co.jp

Web: fashion-tokyo.jp/en/

11-13 CHIC Shanghai, National Exhibition and Convention Center, 168 East Yinggang Road, Shanghai

Tel.: 86-10-65050617

E-Mail: lvjiang@cwtc.com

Web: en.chiconline.com.cn

12-20 Shanghai Fashion Week, 1001, Building F, 652 Changshou Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +86-021-32530463

E-Mail: sifc@sifc.org.cn

Web: shanghaifashionweek.com

12-13 Istanbul Jewelry Show October, Istanbul Fair Center (CNR Expo), Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, Cumhuriyet Mahallesi Eski Hadımköy Yolu Caddesi 9/1, 34500 Büyükçekmece, Istanbul

Tel.: +90 212 519 0719

E-Mail: visit-ijs@ubm.com

Web: istanbuljewelryshow.com

13-16 Shanghai World Jewelry Expo 2017, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, Hall 1, 1099 Guo Zhan Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +86 21 6587 6481

E-Mail: jewelry@broex.com

Web: jewelleryshanghai.com

16-18 Beautyworld Japan West, INTEX Osaka, 1-5-102, Nanko-Kita, Suminoe-

ku, Osaka

Tel.: 81-3-3262-8939

E-Mail: info@beautyworldjapan.com

Web: beautyworldjapan.com

18-20 Première Vision Istanbul, CNR Expo Fuar Merkezi, Yeşilköy, 34149, Istanbul

Tel.: +90-212-603-6898

E-Mail: n.kaya@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision-istanbul.com

21-23 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Gattamelata, Milan

Tel: +39-02-7964-20

E-mail: info@esthetiworld.com

Web: esthetiworld.com

22-24 Cashmere World Hong Kong, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852 2827 6211

E-Mail: info@cashmereworldfair.com

Web: cashmereworldfair.com

23-24 Comocrea Textile Design, Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Italy.

Tel.: +39-031-3161

Fax: +39-031-2783-42

E-mail: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

25-31 Mercedes-Benz China Fashion Week, Spring 2018, Beijing Chaoyang District Jiuxianqiao Road 2, block A D PARK Beijing Club

Tel.: 86-10-84562288

Web: chinafashionweek.org

NOVEMBER

10-13 Chibidue, FieraMilano City, Viale Teodorico, Milan

Tel:  +39-02-49971

Fax: +39-02-4997-6591

E-mail: chibi@fieramilano.it

Web: chibimart.it

14-15 Denim by Première Vision, Paris Event Center, 20 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, Paris

Tel.: +33 4 72 60 65 55

E-Mail: c.malingrey@denimpremierevision.com

Web: denimpremierevision.com

14-16 China Clothing & Textiles Expo 2017, International Convention Centre, 14 Darling Drive, Sydney

Tel.: +61-2-8040-3030

E-Mail: info@chinatextiles.com.au

Web: chinatextiles.com.au

14-16, 15-17, Cosmoprof Asia 2016, Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong (15-17), Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong (16-18)

Tel.: +852-2827-6211

E-Mail: visitca-hk@ubm.com

Web: ubm.com

15-18 AYSAF International Exhibition for Footwear Materials, Components, Leather and Technologies, CNR Expo Center, CNR Ekspo Fuar Merkezi Yesilköy- Bakirköy, Istanbul Murat Paksuz

Tel.: +90 212 465 74 74

E-Mail: murat.paksuz@cnr.net

Web: cnraysaf.com

The China International Fashion Fair in Shanghai .

The China International Fashion Fair in Shanghai .  Dave Tacon/WWD

17-20, Jewelry & Gem Fair 2015, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, 1000 Yanan Middle Road, Shanghai

Tel.: +852-2516-2192 ext. 2516/2194

E-Mail: visitjgf-hk@ubm.com

Web: exhibitions.jewellerynetasia.com/shj/

19-21 Texworld Istanbul, Lütfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Centre, 34367 Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey

Tel.: +90-212-296-2626

E-Mail: info@turkey.messefrankfurt.com

Web: tr.messefrankfurt.com

22-24 Esthetiworld by Cosmoprof, Fiera Milano Congressi, Via Colleoni, Milan +39-02-7964-20

info@esthetiworld.com esthetiworld.com

Tissu Premier Collections, Lille Grand Palais, Lille

Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55

E-Mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: tissu-premier.com

28-29 JFW Japan Creation, Tokyo International Forum, 3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda- ku, Tokyo

Tel.: +81-3-5215-5469

E-Mail: enquiry@japancreation.com

Web: japancreation.com

30-Dec. 03 Hong Kong International Jewelry Manufacturers’ Show 2016, Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: +852-2766 3002

E-Mail: visitor@jewelry.org.hk

Web: hk jewelry.org.hk/en/

TBD Modaprima, Fortezza da Basso, Florence

Tel.: +39-055-36931

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

DECEMBER

12-13 Blossom Première Vision, Palais Brongniart, 28 Place de la Bourse, Paris 2

Tel.: +33-4-72-60-65-55

E-Mail: blossom@premierevision.com

Web: blossompremierevision.com

 

 

 

Apparel Fashion retail Trade Show
