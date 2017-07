Bouchra Jarrar has left Lanvin after only 16 months — and the guessing game begins as to who will be the next designer at the troubled fashion house.

Names rumored under consideration to succeed Jarrar include Olivier Lapidus, who recently launched what he is billing as the world’s first web-based couture house, and Christelle Kocher, creative director at both Koché and featherer Lemarié, who has won plaudits for her blend of streetwear and couture motifs.