HONG KONG - China's two biggest e-commerce companies are fighting like cats and dogs. After the culmination of a frenzied Singles' Day sale on Nov. 11, the world's largest shopping event, each is calling foul on how the other calculates gross merchandise value.Alibaba, the larger of the two which pioneered the idea of Singles' Day sales, reported $25.4 billion in GMV, while JD.com, its closest competitor, reported $19.1 billion.Following the release of JD.com numbers, an Alibaba executive complained that JD.com's sale period ran from Nov. 1 to 11. However, neither of the companies' Double Eleven sales, as the shopping festival is also known, are confined in practical terms to just what occurs over 24 hours.

"If JD wants, they can simply include the whole year’s volume of orders in the ‘Singles' Day’ GMV," Tiger Wang, the chairman of Alibaba's public affairs committee, said in a video interview with the group-owned publication Qianniu. "Making yourself happy is not a bad thing. This way, a single day's transaction volume on Tmall definitely won't be able to win against a year on JD.com."

RELATED: Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Top $25 Billion >>[caption id="attachment_11048083" align="alignnone" width="6690"] The Tmall cat mascot.[/caption]He suggested JD.com's total was down to creative accounting. "Actually for JD to surpass Tmall is a very simple thing: find a good accountant to solve it," he said.JD.com responded in kind.

"Every time they laugh at us, I know we've just taken market share. The more we close in on them, the more nervous laughter we hear," said Josh Gartner, JD.com's vice president of international corporate affairs.