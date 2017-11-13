JD.com packages waiting for delivery on Nov. 11, 2017.
YOUNG/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
HONG KONG - China's two biggest e-commerce companies are fighting like cats and dogs. After the culmination of a frenzied Singles' Day sale on Nov. 11, the world's largest shopping event, each is calling foul on how the other calculates gross merchandise value.Alibaba, the larger of the two which pioneered the idea of Singles' Day sales, reported $25.4 billion in GMV, while JD.com, its closest competitor, reported $19.1 billion.Following the release of JD.com numbers, an Alibaba executive complained that JD.com's sale period ran from Nov. 1 to 11. However, neither of the companies' Double Eleven sales, as the shopping festival is also known, are confined in practical terms to just what occurs over 24 hours.
"If JD wants, they can simply include the whole year’s volume of orders in the ‘Singles' Day’ GMV," Tiger Wang, the chairman of Alibaba's public affairs committee, said in a video interview with the group-owned publication Qianniu. "Making yourself happy is not a bad thing. This way, a single day's transaction volume on Tmall definitely won't be able to win against a year on JD.com."
RELATED: Alibaba Singles' Day Sales Top $25 Billion >>[caption id="attachment_11048083" align="alignnone" width="6690"] The Tmall cat mascot.[/caption]He suggested JD.com's total was down to creative accounting. "Actually for JD to surpass Tmall is a very simple thing: find a good accountant to solve it," he said.JD.com responded in kind.
"Every time they laugh at us, I know we've just taken market share. The more we close in on them, the more nervous laughter we hear," said Josh Gartner, JD.com's vice president of international corporate affairs.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)