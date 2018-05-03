The LIM Fashion Education Foundation, which is a 501-c 3, nonprofit that “provides scholarships to deserving and accomplished LIM College students,” has named six new board members.

The foundation said Jay Angeletti, president of the Angeletti Group; Arnold Cohen, investor/entrepreneur; Harry Cunningham, vice president of creative services at Vera Bradley Inc.; Ed Jankowski, chief executive officer of XpressSpa; Sam Kliger, ceo of KWI, and Daniella Vitale, D.C.S., LIM College Class of 1986, ceo and president of Barneys New York, were elected for three-year terms.

This new cadre joins incumbent board members Melissa Krantz, board president and ceo of Krantz and Co. Inc.; board vice president Pamela Linton, vice president for Strategic Initiatives at LIM College; treasurer Michael Donohue, executive vice president of finance and operations at LIM College; secretary Gail Nardin, LIM College Class of 1971 and senior vice president for external relations and alumni affairs at the college; Patty Farmer, LIM College Class of 1976 and entrepreneur and author; Margaret Hayes Adame, president of Fashion Group International; Elizabeth S. Marcuse, D.C.S., president of LIM College, and Chrystie Boucree Price, general counsel at Mantium Inc.

In a statement, Krantz said the new board members each bring “not only their own outstanding professional expertise to our board, but also their passion for the success of the students of LIM College, who, without the financial support LIM FEF scholarships and educational enhancements provide, might not be able to take the first step in pursuing a career in the business of fashion.”

Krantz noted that foundation scholarship recipients “have gone on to work as executives, buyers, entrepreneurs, brand managers and more at corporations around the world including Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, HSN, Kenneth Cole, Macy’s, Ralph Lauren, Saks Fifth Avenue and Victoria’s Secret.”

