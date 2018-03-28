LIM College has named Lisa Springer as its provost, to take effect June 4. Springer will serve as the college’s chief academic officer as well as adviser to LIM College president “on matters related to curriculum, faculty and attainment of academic and teaching excellence,” the college said today.

The provost role has been vacant since last May when Christopher Cyphers, who was provost and executive vice president, resigned.

In a statement, LIM College noted that Springer will provide leadership “to the academic affairs unit, which includes direct supervision of the vice president for academic affairs, the dean of instructional technology and online learning, and the vice president for planning and assessment.”

Springer will serve on the senior leadership team of the college, which includes Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president, and Michael T. Donohue, executive vice president of finance and operations.

Marcuse described Springer as a “leader and educator” who has built “programs, relationships and a culture of innovation and collaboration in higher education.” Marcuse said she is a “proven manager with a record of success identifying, implementing and assessing strategies to address changes in student needs, technology and globalization.”

The president noted that Springer’s areas of specialization include “strategic planning, curriculum transformation and assessment, creating consensus among all constituents, and building and motivating teams to succeed.” Marcuse also said that Springer is a seasoned faculty member with more than 20 years “of experience in the classroom and understands the challenges of creating rigorous content that is engaging, as well as the importance of assessing success, on both the program and course level.”

Prior to LIM, Springer served as associate dean at the New York University School of Professional Studies. In that role, Springer “expanded noncredit offerings in languages and humanities, refined the curriculum of the masters’ programs in professional writing and translation, launched global offerings overseas, and designed a writing program for graduate students across the school,” LIM said.

The work at NYU also included creating an online master’s program in applied fashion merchandising. Other roles included serving as assistant dean of the NYU American Language Institute and working in the NYU Office of the president, where she served as academic director of the NYU Abu Dhabi Summer Academy and as academic director of the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Scholars Programs. Springer earned a B.A. from Barnard College, Columbia University and an M.F.A. from Warren Wilson College.