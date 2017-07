LuxAntrophy.com, a web site that enables people to resell their luxury fashion items and simultaneously contribute a portion of the proceeds to charity, officially launches Tuesday.

The Los Angeles-based LuxAnthropy.com has a business model that reflects the growing demand for used and vintage luxury and the emergence of consignment web sites selling the products. ThredUp recently expanded into luxury with the launch of Luxe, while The Real Real is considered the leader in online luxury resale. LXRandCo, which operates shops-in-shops selling vintage luxury handbags and accessories, earlier this year went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange.