Luxcite Takes Stake in London Fashion Label Osman The investment will target partnerships and direct-to-consumer sales. By Samantha Conti on August 2, 2017 Osman Resort 2018 Courtesy Photo LONDON — Ten years after launching his fashion label, Osman Yousefzada has sold a majority stake to the new private equity firm Luxcite, one of the investors in Shanghai Tang, WWD has learned. Yousefzada confirmed the deal with Luxcite, which specializes in niche luxury brands led by creative entrepreneurs. Financial terms were not disclosed.