Luxury shopping is still a big reason why the majority of China’s affluents say they plan to visit the U.S. in the next two years, according to a new study by YouGov.

The report, the sixth installment in a series called the “Affluent Perspective 2017 Global Study,” said 56 percent of China’s affluents have plans to visit the U.S., compared with just 38 percent of all non-U.S. global affluents.