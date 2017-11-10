Harriet Schleifer, chair, AJC board of governors; Mindy Grossman; John Shapiro, president, AJC.
With Mindy Grossman at the helm, look for innovation at Weight Watchers. Whether that involves new marketing and media strategies, products or ties to retailers remains to be seen.“We are really brainstorming a lot,” Grossman told WWD at the AJC fundraiser Wednesday night at Guastavino’s on East 59th Street, where she was honored with AJC’s National Human Relations Award.The former HSN chief executive officer, who became president and ceo of Weight Watchers International last July and serves as vice chairman of UNICEF, hinted at the possibility of Weight Watchers deepening its imprint on the retail landscape. “You never know,” she added, citing Weight Watchers’ partnership with Loblaws in Canada, which involves utilizing the grocery chain for meetings. “Clearly, we are not a retailer but we are a community-based organization. We have 15,000 meetings a week,” Grossman said. Much of the retail/shopping center industry, she observed, “is moving to health and wellness.”Wednesday’s event raised nearly $1.5 million for the AJC, which fights anti-Semitism, defends Israel’s place in the world and advocates for the rights and freedoms of all people. Among the 400 at the event were Tony Spring, Frank Doroff, Jack Hruska, Anne Keating, Liz Rodbell, Morris Goldfarb, Bill Brand, Larry Leeds, Paul Auersperg, Jerry Storch and Jill Granoff.“Mindy lifted HSN to new heights. I know she’ll do the same for Weight Watchers,” said Carol Hamilton of L’Oreal USA. “Thinking outside the box is the only way Mindy thinks.”“If you want learn about Mindy’s bio, read it on Google. I really want to tell you about Mindy the person,” said Caryl Stern, of UNICEF USA. Stern recalled that when the corporate partnership between HSN and UNICEF was failing, she needed to apologize to Grossman. “I was expecting to meet this fierce ceo but instead she said, ‘What do we do next and how do we do it better?’ That is Mindy Grossman. I found myself responding to Mindy’s warmth. We renewed the partnership. Mindy is a connector.”Addressing the crowd, Grossman told the story of a Jewish couple, struggling to make ends meet, who after 12 years of marriage remained childless, and unable to afford an adoption.“In an act of kindness, the owner of a produce business where my father worked nights surprised him with a gift — the money to adopt a child. I am that child,” she said. “From the very beginning I was told that I was special and that I could do and be anything I set my mind to and that I was unconditionally loved. That knowledge also came with a deep sense of responsibility and a desire to use the gift that was my life to have an impact on others.“When I’ve been asked, ‘Don’t you want to know who your real parents are?’ I would immediately answer, ‘I already do.’”But Grossman did recently get her DNA tested. “Turns out I am of English and Irish descent. Does that make me any less Jewish? I don’t think so.”Grossman went on to speak about defending diversity, empowering women, helping people lead healthier lives at Weight Watchers, fighting prejudice, and fostering “an authentic, transparent and respectful culture where people can flourish — a culture where diversity is not merely tolerated but celebrated.”“Now more than ever AJC remains indispensable. We have to forge a united front against hate...Those of us who have achieved positions of influence must take personal responsibility for championing diversity,” she said.
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)