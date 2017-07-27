The Moleskine Café debuted in Milan on Corso Garibaldi 65 last year. It’s located in what the company described as the “heart of the Brera Design District” and where “coffee and food take centerstage.”

The launch of the café was done in partnership with a Milan-based coffee roaster with a notable reputation: Seven Grams. Moleskine said the roaster “brings carefully selected espresso blends and extra fine single origin filter coffee to the table.”

The roaster’s coffee beans are sold in special Moleskine packaging and “paper-band wraps with illustrations by a range of authors…tell the stories of the places, peoples and roasting traditions of the coffee inside.” On the menu? Healthy and “quirky” combinations of “aromas and tastes” from around the world, the company said adding that sandwiches, salads and soups are offered as well as breakfast and brunch items.

Users on TripAdvisor described the café as “stylish, varied, pricey” and another said she “liked the chill atmosphere inside. You can work, chat or chill as long as you wish.” Others thought it over-rated, but it garnered a high overall score on the TripAdvisor site.

Moleskine said its café “mixes elements of the café, art gallery, store and library. A contemporary reinterpretation of the idea of the café littéraire, it is a new space that supplies energy to boost creativity as well as moments of deep thinking and relaxation.”

For More Business News From WWD, See:

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Consumer Preferences Reshaping Retail Landscape

Supima Design Competition Set for Sept. 7 at Pier 59 Studios