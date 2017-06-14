Mulberry Profits, Sales Climb as It Recasts Marketing Strategies
The brand reported a spike in profit for fiscal 2016-17 on the back of rising sales and retooled strategies.
LONDON — Mulberry Group saw sales and profits climb in fiscal 2016-17 following a series of changes aimed at cozying up to customers, working more efficiently and clarifying its digital sales and marketing pitch in the Far East.
In the 12 months ended March 31, profits climbed 85.8 percent to 5 million pounds, or $6.6 million, as revenue rose 7.8 percent to 168.1 million pounds, or $220.2 million.
