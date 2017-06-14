By  on June 14, 2017

LONDON — Mulberry Group saw sales and profits climb in fiscal 2016-17 following a series of changes aimed at cozying up to customers, working more efficiently and clarifying its digital sales and marketing pitch in the Far East.

In the 12 months ended March 31, profits climbed 85.8 percent to 5 million pounds, or $6.6 million, as revenue rose 7.8 percent to 168.1 million pounds, or $220.2 million.

