As part of an ongoing series of webinars and presentations by Oeko-Tex Association, Ellen Karp, founder of market research firm Anerca International, presented a webinar on the preferences of Millennials and presents in regard to sustainable textiles.

The association said the just-released webinar is based on research from “The Key to Confidence: Consumers and Textile Sustainability — Attitudes, Changing Behaviors and Outlooks.” Oeko-Tex said the latest report “profiles two of the most powerful consumer groups in the global textile market who will influence those markets for decades to come.”

Oeko-Tex said the “The Key to Confidence” online study was done during the second half of 2017 and includes more than 11,000 consumers of apparel and home textiles. Thirty percent of the respondents were Millennials.

The association said in the second round of findings, it shares “how Millennials think differently about textile sustainability and how parenthood affects those attitudes.” Researchers at Oeko-Tex said, for example, that due to their Internet and social media usage, “Millennials are more aware of the textile industry’s environmental and social shortcomings than older respondents. They are more inclined to consider the textile industry to be a major polluter. As a result, Millennials are much more concerned about harmful substances in their clothing and home textile products.”

Karp noted that parenthood “tends to intensify worries about all things. Parents of young children in particular voice concerns about harmful substances in a wide variety of products, but especially in home textiles and apparel. Parents’ product safety qualms outpace the concerns of nonparents.” Oeko-Tex said it was this awareness that drives purchases of eco-friendly apparel and home textiles, which “is substantially higher than people without young children in the house.”

As a result, certified textiles is a preference for parents as well as Millennials. Karp said both of these “time-starved” demographic cohorts “are seeking shortcuts to trust and transparency.”

“Millennials and parents want to do the right thing for society and the planet as well as for their families,” Karp explained. “Brands and certifiers play important roles in communicating the information that helps these engaged consumers make the responsible purchase decisions they are eager to make.”

