A few days after Pitti Uomo and Pitti Bimbo, Fortezza da Basso is getting ready to host the 81st edition of Pitti Filati. The fair dedicated to yarns for the knitting industry will run June 28-30 in Florence and will be focused on research and creativity in an attempt to catch the eye of international buyers.

A rearrangement of space will highlight the role of Spazio Ricerca (the research area) in a new location, Hall M, where “The human edition” will be its main theme. The idea is to put the natural needs of men and women at the center of research, therefore at the center of the yarn and fashion industry. Creativity must follow the demands of people, not the opposite, organizers believe. The project involves an exhibition from fashion designer Angelo Figus and knitwear expert Nicola Miller. Also Knitclub, the area featuring quality knitting mills, strengthens its connection with Spazio Ricerca in an effort to reinforce the integration of the production chain.