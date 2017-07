Shopping centers and regional malls (especially those located in "B" and "C" markets) have the potential to be reimagined and redeveloped via "alternative commercial uses" as the retail industry continues to experience store closures.

In a report from Transwestern, analysts at the commercial real estate agency said that regional malls are far from being "obsolete" — and as the retail market transforms, so too will regional malls. And in a separate report from Fitch Ratings, analysts said the convergence of digital and physical will play out in the retail real estate market as well with retail stores and shopping centers taking on the role of distribution center.