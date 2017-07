Robert K. Futterman, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Robert K. Futterman & Associates, and who has more than $10 billion in real estate deals under his belt, said for retailers and shopping malls to survive in the current landscape, deploying a successful digital and brick-and-mortar strategy is essential.

But it's not going to be easy, Futterman told WWD. Retailers, mall owners and brands need to completely rethink their approaches to doing business. Moreover, Futterman said the transformation of the retail market will offer opportunities for new types of retailers that aren't seen today.