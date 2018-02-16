Hennes & Mauritz AB’s hm.com edged out British fashion and beauty retailer Asos.com to take the top spot of most-visited global fashion apparel e-commerce sites, according to the latest data from digital marketing platform provider SEMrush.

In its annual ranking, researchers at SEMrush named hm.com as the site with the most traffic, followed by Asos.com in second and zara.com in third. Russian fashion site wildberries.ru came in fourth while macys.com was fifth — dropping from third place in last year’s rankings. Forever21.com took the number six spot, and was followed by India’s jabong.com in seventh and gap.com at number eight. Rounding out the top 10 spots were urbanoutfitters.com at number nine and zappos.com in tenth.

H&M’s top position comes as the apparel retailer responds to the growth in online shopping, which is impacting sales at its bricks-and-mortar stores. Earlier this week the company said it expects to see its own online sales grow 20 percent in the next five years. The retailer said this past Wednesday that it sees online sales reaching 75 billion Swedish kronor, or $9.37 billion at current exchange rates, by 2022, which compares to 29 billion kronor in the 2016-17 fiscal year period.

Regarding the top fashion sites, researchers at SEMrush said total traffic of the top 50 global fashion online brands rose 11.7 percent year-over-year. And, similar to a prior analysis by the firm, the bulk of online visits — 55.5 percent — is direct traffic to these sites. The remaining traffic is generated by social media and referrals.

By country of origin, the U.S. accounted for 60.4 percent of all the traffic to these sites, and was followed by India, Turkey and Spain with a 6.3 percent share each and Russia and Italy, each with a 4.2 percent share. the U.K., Germany, Brazil, Japan, France and Poland had 2.1 percent market share each.

Top 25 Fashion E-commerce Web Sites

1. hm.com

2. asos.com

3. zara.com

4. wildberries.ru

5. macys.com

6. myntra.com

7. nordstrom.com

8. jabong.com

9. adidas.com

10. urbanoutfitters.com

11. uniqlo.com

12. farfetch.com

13. gap.com

14. forever21.com

15. trendyol.com

16. rosegal.com

17. gamiss.com

18. lamoda.ru

19. zappos.com

20. victoriassecret.com

21. jcpenney.com

22. mango.com

23. teespring.com

24. gucci.com

25. ae.com

Source: SEMrush