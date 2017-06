In a period where income inequality is likely worsening, companies that target the middle class need to better manage their assortments so they don’t lose market share to discounters or private-label brands.

That’s according to a new report from global consulting firm AlixPartners called “Income inequality: The existential crisis in the consumer goods industry.” The report said income inequality threatens the existence of consumer-focused companies by “undermining the buying power of their core middle-class consumer base, forcing these companies to reorganize their business models around consumers in an increasingly fragmented market.” The study also said the problem is long-term, and will grow in the coming years.