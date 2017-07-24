PARIS— Swatch Group said it has a positive outlook for the year, lending credibility to expectations for higher demand for timepieces in the coming months.
Group sales rose 1.2 percent at constant exchange to 3.71 billion Swiss francs, or $3.92 billion, with the company flagging the watches and jewelry business as “very positive.” Including the currency effect, the figure reflected a 0.3 percent decline.
