JANUARY
9-12 Pitti Immagine Uomo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
13-15 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-34592785
Fax: 39-02-57407553
E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
13-16 Expo Riva Schuh, Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento
Tel.: 39-04-64570153
Fax: 39-04-64570130
E-mail: info@exporivaschuh.it
Web: exporivaschuh.it
13-16 Milano Moda Uomo, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-7771081
Fax: 39-02-77710850
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
15-17 Hong Kong Fashion Week Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong
Tel.: 852-2584-4216
E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org
Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-Fashion-Week-For-Fall-Winter.html
16-18 Premium Exhibitions
Station-Berlin Exhibition Hall, Berlin
Tel.: 49-030-6290850
E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: premiumexhibitions.com
16-18 Show & Order, Kühlhaus Station Berlin, 4-6 Luckenwalder Strasse, Berlin
Tel.: 49-30-629-08-50
E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: premiumexhibitions.de
16-18 Seek, Contemporary Brands Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstrasse, Berlin
Tel.: 49-30-2088-913-400
E-mail: info@seekexhibitions.com
Web: seekexhibitions.com
16-18 Bright Arena Berlin, Am Flutgraben, Berlin
Tel.: 49-69-2088-913-600
E-mail: hello@brighttradeshow.com
Web: brighttradeshow.com
16-18 Panorama ExpoCenter City, Jafféstrasse/South Entrance, Berlin
Tel.: 49-30-2759-560-40
Fax: 49-30-2759-560-41
E-mail: office@panorama-berlin.com
Web: panorama-berlin.com
16-18 Selvedge Run Marshall Haus, 22 Messedamm, Berlin
Tel.: 49-30-4057-6516
E-mail: info@selvedgerun.com
Web: selvedgerun.com
16-18 Greenshowroom Berlin Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Strasse, Berlin
Tel.: 49-69-6500-8865
Fax: 49-69-6500-8854
E-mail: contact@green-showroom.net
Web: green-showroom.net
16-18 Ethical Fashion Show Berlin Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Strasse, Berlin
Tel.: 49-69-7575-0
Fax: 49-69-7575-6433
E-mail: contact@ethicalfashionshowberlin.com
Web: ethicalfashionshowberlin.com
16-18 Cookies Show Palazzo Italia, 10 Unter den Linden, Berlin
Tel.: 49-30-5770-1058-0
E-mail: info@cookiesshow.com
Web: cookiesshow.com
17-21 Paris Men’s Fashion Collections, Fall 2018
Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44
E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris
Web: modeaparis.com
18-20 Pitti Immagine Bimbo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
18-23 Tranoï Week
VNH Gallery: 108 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003, Paris
E-mail: sales@tranoi.com
Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90
Web: tranoi.com
19-21 Man
Pavillon Vendôme, 7 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris; and Hotel d’Évreux,19 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris
Tel.: 33-9-67-42-01-41
E-mail: info@manwomanshows.com
Web: manwomanshows.com
19-21 Tranoï Paris Men’s and Women’s Pre-Collections
Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris; and Palais de la Bourse, 2 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris
E-mail: sales@tranoi.com
Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90
Web: tranoi.com
19-21 Capsule Men
Venue TBD
E-mail: Barbara@capsuleshow.com
Web: capsuleshow.com
19-22 Bijorhca Paris
Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-47-56-52-82
E-mail: info@bijorhca.com
Web: bijorhca.com
19-22 Who’s Next & Premiere Classe
Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83
E-mail: info@whosnext.com and info@premiereclasse.com
Web: whosnext-tradeshow.com and premiere-classe.com
19-23 Maison & Objet Paris
Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte
Tel.: 33- 1-76-21-18-39
E-mail: maison-objet@badgeonline.net
Web: maison-objet.com
19-24 VicenzaOro January, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria 16, Vicenza
Tel.: 39-04-44-969-111
Fax: 39-04-44-969-000
E-mail: info@vicenzaoro.com
Web: vicenzaoro.com
20-22 Interfilière Paris
Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, Paris
Tel.: 33-01-47-56-32-42
E-mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr
Web: interfiliere.com/paris
20-22 Salon International de la Lingerie
Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-47-56-32 42
E-mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr
Web: eurovet.com/fr-salon-international-de-la-lingerie-2018/
21-22 Modefabriek Amsterdam
Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 8, 1078 GZ Amsterdam
Tel.: 31-20-442-1960
E-mail: office@modefabriek.nl
Web: modefabriek.nl
22-25 Paris Haute Couture Collections, Spring 2018
Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44
E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris
Web: modeaparis.com
24-25 Jacket Required London
The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, E1 6QL, London
Tel.: 44-07904-509-173
E-mail: Heather Turnbull, heathernoir@icloud.com
Web: http://www.jacket-required.com
24-26 Pitti Immagine Filati, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
24-27 International Jewellery Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan
Tel.: 81-3-3349-8503
E-mail: ijk-eng@reedexpo.co.jp
Web: ijt.jp/en
24-28 Cosme Tokyo Makuhari Messe — Nippon Convention Center 261-0023 Chiba Prefecture, Chiba, Mihama Ward, Nakase, 2-1, Japan
Tel.: 81-3-3349-8509
E-mail: cosme-tokyo@reedexpo.co.jp
Web: cosmetokyo.jp/en/
25-28 Altaroma, Via dell’Umiltà 48, Rome
Tel.: 39-06-678-1313
Fax: 39-06-6920-0303
E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it
Web: altaroma.it
25-28 Homi, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-4997-1
Fax: 39-02-4997-6588
E-mail: visitatori.homi@fieramilano.it
Web: homimilano.com
26-28 Supreme Kids 45 Taunusstrasse, Munich
Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0
Fax: 49-89-4204-479-29
E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
27-29 Gallery Düsseldorf Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf
Tel.: 49-211-4396-01
E-mail: info@igedo.com
Web: the-gallery-duesseldorf.com
27-29 Playtime Paris
Parc Floral de Paris
Tel.: 33-1-44-62-83-01
E-mail: info@iloveplaytime.com
27-30 Supreme Women and Men Düsseldorf, B1, 1 Bennigsen Platz, Düsseldorf
Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0
E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
28-19 Bubble London
Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London
Tel.: 44-0207-586-9494
E-mail: Lindsey Hoyes, lindsay@bubblelondon.com
Web: bubblelondon.com
28-30 Scoop London
Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Headquarters, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY
Tel.: 44-020-7254-0121
E-mail: Donna Lambert, d@lambtoslaughter.co.uk
Web: scoop-international.com
28-31 Ispo Munich Messe München, Messegelände, Munich
Tel.: +49-89-949-11388
Fax: +49-89-949-11389
E-mail: visitorservice@ispo.com
Web: munich.ispo.com
30-March 1 Munich Fabric Start and Blue Zone MOC, 40 Lilienthalallee, Munich
Tel.: 49-89-452247-0
Fax: 49-89-452247-22
E-mail: info@ munichfabricstart.com
Web: munichfabricstart.com
30-Feb. 3 Copenhagen Fashion Week, Denmark
Tel.: 45-70-20-30-68
E-mail: info@copenhagenfashionweek.com
Web: copenhagenfashionweek.com
31-Feb. 2 Revolver Copenhagen International Fashion Trade Show
Halmtorvet 11, 1700 Copenhagen V
Tel.: 45-39-64-85-86
E-mail: hello@revolver.dk
Web: revolver.dk
31-Feb. 2 CIFF Kids
Forum Copenhagen Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen
Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11
E-mail: ciffkids@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk/ciff-kids-home.html
31-Feb. 2 CIFF Raven
Bella Center Center Boulevard 5, 2300 Copenhagen
Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11
E-mail: ciff@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk
31-Feb. 2 Copenhagen International Fashion Fair
Bella Center, Center, Boulevard 5, 2300 Copenhagen
Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11
E-mail: ciff@bellacenter.dk
Web: ciff.dk
FEBRUARY
6-8 Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-66-101-105
Fax: 39-02-66-111-335
E-mail: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
6-8 Intertex Milano/Ready to Show, Superstudio Più, Via Tortona 27, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-83241528
E-mail: intertexmilano@gmail.com/readytoshowtdf@gmail.com
Web: intertex-milano.it/readytoshow.it
10-12 Premium Order Munich Zenith Die Kulturhalle, 29 Lilienthalallee, Munich
Tel.: 49-30-629-08-50
Fax: 49-30-629-08-550
E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com
Web: premiumexhibitions.de
10-13 Supreme Women and Men MTC World of Fashion 45 Taunusstrasse, Munich
Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0
Fax: 49-89-4204-479-29
E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com
Web: munichfashioncompany.com
11-12: London Edge
Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London
Tel.: 44-0)-07709-487844
E-mail: Emma Waterfield, Eemwaterfield@outlook.com
Web: londonedge.com
11-13: Pure London
Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London
Tel.: 44-0-203-033-2015
E-mail: Sarah Lawrence, sarah lawrence@icloud.com
Web: purelondon.com
11-14 Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-584511
Fax: 39-02-00-625813
E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it
Web: mipel.com
11-14 TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-438291
Fax: 39-02-43829233
E-mail: info@themicam.com
Web: themicam.com
11-14 Texworld Paris/Apparel Sourcing Paris/Avanprint Paris
Parc des Expositions, Le Bourget, France
Tel.: 33-155-268-989
E-mail: texworld@france.messefrankfut.com
Web: texworld.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/en/visitors/welcome.html
E-mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: apparelsourcing.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/fr/visitors/welcome.html
E-mail: avanprint@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: messefrankfurt.com/content/corporate/frankfurt/en/besucher/welcome/messeveranstaltungen/messen/textile-technologies/avanprint-paris2017.html
11-14 Avantex Paris
Paris, Le Bourget, France
Tel.: 33-0-155-268-989
E-mail: avantex@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: http://www.avantex-paris.com
11-14 Shawls and Scarves Paris
Paris, Le Bourget, France
Tel.: 33-1-55-268-989
E-mail: shawlsandscarves@france.messefrankfurt.com
Web: shawlsandscarves.fr.messefrankfurt.com
11-14 Texworld Denim
Paris Le Bourget, France
Tel.: 33-155-268-989
E-mail: texworld@france.messefrankfut.com
13-15 Première Vision Paris
Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte
Tel.: 33-4-72-60-65-00
E-mail: france@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision.com
16-20: London Fashion Week
180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, London
E-mail: Will Iron, michalis.zodiatis@britishfashioncouncil.com
Web: londonfashionweek.co.uk
18-20: Moda
National Exhibition Center, North Avenue, B40 1NT, Birmingham
Tel.: 44-0-1484-846069
E-mail: Nicole Yates, nicole.yates@moda-uk.co.uk
Web: moda-uk.co.uk
20-22 Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-8807711
Fax: 39-02-860032
E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it
Web: lineapelle-fair.it
21-22 Filo, Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta 61, Milan
Tel.: 39-015-848-3271
Fax: 39-015-849-5363
E-mail: info@filo.it
Web: filo.it
21-27 Milano Moda Donna, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-777-1081
Fax: 39-02-777-10850
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
23-26 TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan
E-mail: info@theonemilano.com
Web: theonemilano.com
23-26 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-34592785
Fax: 39-02-57407553
E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
24-26 Mido, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-32673673
Fax: 39-02-324233
E-mail: mido@mido.it
Web: mido.com
24-26 Super, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: superbrand@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com/corporate/fairs/super.html
27- Mar. 3 Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem, Pearl Show Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong
Tel.: 852-2240-4323
E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org
Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkdgp-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-International-Diamond–Gem—Pearl-Show.html
27-Mar. 6 Paris Women’s Ready-to-Wear, Fall 2018
Tel: 33-1-42-66-64-44
E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris
Web: modeaparis.com
28- Mar. 3 Asia’s Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Fair Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong
Tel.: 852-2516-1677
E-mail: visitafj-hk@ubm.com
Web: exhibitions.asiafja.com/
28-Mar. 6 Tranoï Week
VNH Gallery: 108 rue Vieille du Temple., 75003, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90
E-mail: sales@tranoi.com
Web: tranoi.com
MARCH
1-4 Première Classe Tuileries
Jardin des Tuileries, Terrasse des Feuillants, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83
E-mail: info@premiere-classe.com
Web: premiere-classe.com
1-4 Paris Sur Mode Tuileries
Jardin des Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83
E-mail: info@premiere-classe.com
Web: parissurmode.com
1-5 Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong
Tel.: 852-2240-4583
E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org
Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkjewellery-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-International-Jewellery-Show.html
2-4 Woman AW18
Tel.: 33-6-86-45-75-91
E-mail: info@manwomanshows.co
Web: mmanwomanshows.com
2-5 Tranoï Paris Women’s
Palais de la Bourse, 28 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris and Carrousel du Louvre, 99 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris
E-mail: sales@tranoi.com
Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90
Web: tranoi.com
7-9 Daegu Fashion Fair Exco Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center 1676 Sangyeok2-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu 702-712
Tel.: 82-053-721-7430
E-mail: damex@exco.co.kr
Web: daegufashionfair.com/eng/
11-13 Gallery Shoes Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf
Tel.: 49-211-4396-01
E-mail: info@igedo.com
Web: gallery-shoes.com
11-13 Gallery Shoes Areal Böhler 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf
Tel.: 49-211-4396-01
E-mail: info@igedo.com
Web: gallery-shoes.com
14-15: Textile Forum
One Marylebone, NW1 4AQ, London
Tel: 44-0-78787-64645
E-mail: Amy Packham, amy.packham@textileforum.org.uk
Web: textileforum.org.uk/
14-16 Chic Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 86-10-6505-0617
E-mail: lvjiang@cwtc.com
Web: en.chiconline.com.cn
14-16 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 852-2238-9962
E-mail: katie.chan@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com
Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com
14-16 Yarn Expo Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 852-2238-9954
E-mail: queenie.wong@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com
Web: yarn-expo-spring.hk.messefrankfurt.com
15-18 Cosmopack, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna
Tel.: 39-02-796-420
Fax: 39-02-795-036
E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it
Web: cosmoprof.it
15-18 Cosmoprime, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna
Tel.: 39-02-796-420
Fax: 39-02-795-036
E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it
Web: cosmoprof.it
15-19 Cosmoprof, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna
Tel.: 39-02-796-420
Fax: 39-02-795-036
E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it
Web: cosmoprof.it
26-28 Shanghai International Hosiery Purchasing Expo Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, 1099 Guo Zhan Road, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 86-21-8018-1011
E-mail: grace.wang@ite-china.com.cn
Web: chpe.com.cn/
27-29 Jitac European Textile Fair Bellesalle Shibuya Garden
16-17 Nanpeidai-cho Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Tel.: 81 06-6228-6229
Web: jitac.jp/en/fair/fair.html
28-29 Made in France Première Vision
Carreau du Temple, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-70-60-73-70
E-mail: madeinfrance@premierevision.com
Web: premierevision.com
APRIL
TBD, Seoul Fashion Week
Tel.: 82 -2 2988 3156
E-mail: sfw@seouldesign.or.kr
Web: https://www.seoulfashionweek.org/
TBD, Shanghai Fashion Week 1001, Building F, 652 Changshou Road, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 86-021-32530463
Web: http://www.shanghaifashionweek.com/
4-5 Traffic
Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-44-94-70-80
E-mail: contact@salontraffic.com
Web: salontraffic.com
4-6 Fashion World Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan
Tel.: 81-0-3-3349-8501
E-mail: info@reedexpo.co.jp
Web: fashion-tokyo.jp/en/
5-8 Esxence, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-345-38354
E-mail: esxence@equipemilano.com
Web: esxence.com
6-9 Sí Sposaitalia Collezioni, FieraMilano City, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-4997 1
E-mail: sposaitaliacollezioni@fieramilano.it
Web: sposaitaliacollezioni.fieramilano.it
17-22 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-725-941
Fax: 39-02-890-11563
E-mail: info@salonemilano.it
Web: salonemilano.it
18-19 Kingpins Show, Amsterdam
Gashouder building, klönneplein 1, 1014 DD Amsterdam
E-mail: http://www.kingpinsshow.com
Web: vivian@kingpinsshow.com
25-27 UBM Magic Japan
Tokyo Big Sight West Hall
E-mail: Edwina.Kulego@ubm.com
Web: iff-magic.com
25-27 Japan International Fashion Fair Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan
Tel.: +81 3 3219 3566
E-mail: iff-12@senken.co.jp
Web: iff-magic.com/
26-27 Denim Première Vision
Paris Event Center, 20 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, 75019 Paris
Tel.: 33-4-7260-6553
E-mail: info@denimpremierevision.com
Web: denimpremierevision.com
TBC 26-27 Comocrea Textile Design Show, Villa Erba, Cernobbio
Tel.: 39-031-316 1
Fax: 39-031-278-342
E-mail: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
MAY
1-4 ComocreaInterni, Sport Hall, Cernobbio
Tel.: 39-031-316 1
Fax: 39-031-278-342
E-mail: info@comocrea.com
Web: comocrea.com
14-16 Beautyworld Japan Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan
Tel.: 81-3-3262-8939
E-mail: info@beautyworldjapan.com
Web: beautyworld-japan.jp.messefrankfurt.com/tokyo/en/exhibitors/welcome.html
18-20 Modaprima, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
18-21 Chibimart Summer, FieraMilano City, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-4997-1
Fax: 39-02-4997-6591
E-mail: chibi@fieramilano.it
Web: chibimart.it
22-24 China Beauty Expo Shanghai New International Exhibition Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, China
Tel.: 86-21-2326-3739
E-mail: service@chinabeautyexpo.com
Web: chinabeautyexpo.com
JUNE
12-15, Pitti Immagine Uomo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
13-15 In Cometics Korea COEX Exhibition Center, 159 Samsung-dong, Kangnam-gu, Seoul 135-731
Tel.: 44-20-8271-2134
E-mail: rxinfo@reedexpo.co.uk
Web: korea.in-cosmetics.com/
14-16 MeKong Beauty Show
Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Vietnam
Tel.: 86-21-2326 3662
E-mail: selena.li@informa.com
16-18 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-34592785
Fax: 39-02-57407553
E-mail: info@whiteshow.it
Web: whiteshow.it
16-19 Milano Moda Uomo, Milan
Tel: 39-02-777-1081
Fax: 39-02-777-10850
E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it
Web: cameramoda.it
16-19 Expo Riva Schuh, Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento
Tel.: 39-04-64570153
Fax: 39-04-64570130
E-mail: info@exporivaschuh.it
Web: exporivaschuh.it
20-24 Paris Men’s Fashion Collections, Spring 2019
Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44
E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris
Web: modeaparis.com
21-22 MakeUp in Paris
Carrousel du Louvre, Paris
Tel.: 33-1-79-06-78-97
E-mail: contact@makeup-in.com
Web: makeup-in-paris.com
21-23 Pitti Immagine Bimbo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
21-23 Shanghai International Bags & Leather Goods Handbags Exhibition Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center, 88, Caobao Road, Shanghai
Tel.: 86-21-3373-0859
E-mail: info@shyhzl.com.cn
22-24 Tranoï Paris Men’s and Women’s Pre-Collections
Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris and Palais de la Bourse, 2 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris
E-mail: sales@tranoi.com
Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90
Web: tranoi.com
23-25 Splash Paris
Port des Champs-Elysees Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris
Tel.: 44-207-603-2043
E-mail: claire@splashparis.com; anna@splashparis.com
Web: splashparis.co
27-29 Pitti Immagine Filati, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-05-536931
Fax: 39-05-53693200
E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com
Web: pittimmagine.com
JULY
3-4 Blossom Première Vision: Palais Brongniart, Paris
Tel.: 33-4-72-60-65-55
E-mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com
Web: blossompremierevision.com/fr/
10-12 Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan
Tel.: 39-02-66-101-105
Fax: 39-02-66-111-335
E-mail: info@milanounica.it
Web: milanounica.it
22-24 Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence
Tel.: 39-055-70-39-75
Fax: 39-055-7398-530
E-mail: buyer@maredamare.eu
Web: maredamare.eu
22-25 Swimshow Miami
Miami, Florida
Web: swimshow.com
Spotlight: Premium Exhibitions
Based in Berlin, Germany, Premium Exhibitions caters to over 60,000 visitors seeking to connect with over 1,500 brands during the organization’s biannual event. Categories at the event include contemporary women’s wear and denim, men’s wear and footwear as well as accessories.
Premium has established itself as a “go-to” venue for international brands looking to expand their presence of enter markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as markets in Eastern Europe.
Organizers differentiate the events by showcasing high-quality exhibitors and their collections. The trade show also spotlights new and emerging brands. On average, new collections at the show garner about 30 percent of what’s showcased. The goal is to inspire attendees as well as trigger transactions. Attendees have described the event as key to their company’s growth while praising the venue’s product assortment and selections. Moreover, the trade show plays a critical role in business networking.
Another important role of the events is to gain insights into consumer behavior and learn about emerging trends. Earlier this year, for example, attendees noted at the July event that they garnered insights about consumer buying cycles, how they are shifting and how the market is responding.
Spotlight: UBM
The UBM Group, a global B2B events firm that hosts fashion trade shows such as MAGIC, Project, Coterie and MRKT, has expanded its MAGIC Fashion event to international audiences via its IFF MAGIC Japan arm. The IFF Magic Japan 2018 spring show will be held at Tokyo Big Sight West Hall from April 25 to April 27.
The event convenes industry stakeholders looking for the latest trends and market insights. UBM Magic partnered with JFW International Fashion Fair (JFW-IFF), the largest fashion business exhibition in Japan, to introduce the IFF Magic Japan exhibition. IFF Magic Japan is a biannual show that hosts 900 exhibitors and reportedly draws in over 25,000 industry professionals, according to the firm.
The event showcases top Japanese fashion brands and designers and serves as a channel for connecting international companies to the Japanese market. Brand exhibitors include women’s, men’s and children’s contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, as well as sourcing suppliers and international buyers. Japan is the third-largest fashion market in the world after the U.S. and Europe, the company said.
UBM unites the “most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world’s top fashion brands” and serves “the $1 trillion-plus global fashion industry through comprehensive marketplaces.”
Spotlight: SwimShow
SwimShow, which runs July 14 to July 17, 2018, is positioned as the world’s largest swimwear event and is described by organizers as an “essential show for the industry” and one that serves as a “platform for building relationships, enjoying the latest trends in swimwear and connecting buyers and suppliers.”
The event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla., is also recognized by the industry as the venue where new lines and collections are launched. The show attracts over 3,000 buyers and spotlights over 2,500 lines.
Attendees describe the event as the first place where new designs for the cruise season are showcased. Attendees also note that the event is where buyers can glean upcoming trends as well as connect with designers and brands — often on a one-on-one basis. The show recently launched “The Collection,” which organizers describe as a “curated fashion environment” for seeing emerging brands as well as more established swimwear designers.
“Miami SwimShow is the perfect venue to launch our new resort collection each July,” noted Christy Currie of Helen Kaminski in a SwimShow testimonial. “This year was one of our best shows yet as our show bookings were up 45 percent and we opened more new accounts than in the past 3 years. The vibe here is always upbeat.”