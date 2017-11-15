JANUARY

9-12 Pitti Immagine Uomo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

13-15 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-34592785

Fax: 39-02-57407553

E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

13-16 Expo Riva Schuh, Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento

Tel.: 39-04-64570153

Fax: 39-04-64570130

E-mail: info@exporivaschuh.it

Web: exporivaschuh.it

13-16 Milano Moda Uomo, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-7771081

Fax: 39-02-77710850

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

15-17 Hong Kong Fashion Week Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Center, 1 Expo Drive, Hong Kong

Tel.: 852-2584-4216

E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org

Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-Fashion-Week-For-Fall-Winter.html

16-18 Premium Exhibitions

Station-Berlin Exhibition Hall, Berlin

Tel.: 49-030-6290850

E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.com

16-18 Show & Order, Kühlhaus Station Berlin, 4-6 Luckenwalder Strasse, Berlin

Tel.: 49-30-629-08-50

E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

16-18 Seek, Contemporary Brands Arena Berlin, 4 Eichenstrasse, Berlin

Tel.: 49-30-2088-913-400

E-mail: info@seekexhibitions.com

Web: seekexhibitions.com

16-18 Bright Arena Berlin, Am Flutgraben, Berlin

Tel.: 49-69-2088-913-600

E-mail: hello@brighttradeshow.com

Web: brighttradeshow.com

16-18 Panorama ExpoCenter City, Jafféstrasse/South Entrance, Berlin

Tel.: 49-30-2759-560-40

Fax: 49-30-2759-560-41

E-mail: office@panorama-berlin.com

Web: panorama-berlin.com

16-18 Selvedge Run Marshall Haus, 22 Messedamm, Berlin

Tel.: 49-30-4057-6516

E-mail: info@selvedgerun.com

Web: selvedgerun.com

16-18 Greenshowroom Berlin Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Strasse, Berlin

Tel.: 49-69-6500-8865

Fax: 49-69-6500-8854

E-mail: contact@green-showroom.net

Web: green-showroom.net

16-18 Ethical Fashion Show Berlin Kraftwerk Berlin-Mitte, 70 Köpenicker Strasse, Berlin

Tel.: 49-69-7575-0

Fax: 49-69-7575-6433

E-mail: contact@ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

Web: ethicalfashionshowberlin.com

16-18 Cookies Show Palazzo Italia, 10 Unter den Linden, Berlin

Tel.: 49-30-5770-1058-0

E-mail: info@cookiesshow.com

Web: cookiesshow.com

17-21 Paris Men’s Fashion Collections, Fall 2018

Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44

E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris

Web: modeaparis.com

18-20 Pitti Immagine Bimbo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

18-23 Tranoï Week

VNH Gallery: 108 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003, Paris

E-mail: sales@tranoi.com

Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90

Web: tranoi.com

19-21 Man

Pavillon Vendôme, 7 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris; and Hotel d’Évreux,19 Place Vendôme, 75001 Paris

Tel.: 33-9-67-42-01-41

E-mail: info@manwomanshows.com

Web: manwomanshows.com

19-21 Tranoï Paris Men’s and Women’s Pre-Collections

Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris; and Palais de la Bourse, 2 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris

E-mail: sales@tranoi.com

Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90

Web: tranoi.com

19-21 Capsule Men

Venue TBD

E-mail: Barbara@capsuleshow.com

Web: capsuleshow.com

19-22 Bijorhca Paris

Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-47-56-52-82

E-mail: info@bijorhca.com

Web: bijorhca.com

19-22 Who’s Next & Premiere Classe

Parc des Expositions, Porte de Versailles, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83

E-mail: info@whosnext.com and info@premiereclasse.com

Web: whosnext-tradeshow.com and premiere-classe.com

19-23 Maison & Objet Paris

Parc des Expositions de Paris Nord Villepinte

Tel.: 33- 1-76-21-18-39

E-mail: maison-objet@badgeonline.net

Web: maison-objet.com

19-24 VicenzaOro January, Vicenza Fair, Via dell’Oreficeria 16, Vicenza

Tel.: 39-04-44-969-111

Fax: 39-04-44-969-000

E-mail: info@vicenzaoro.com

Web: vicenzaoro.com

20-22 Interfilière Paris

Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, Paris

Tel.: 33-01-47-56-32-42

E-mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: interfiliere.com/paris

20-22 Salon International de la Lingerie

Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 1, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-47-56-32 42

E-mail: hotline.visiteurs@eurovet.fr

Web: eurovet.com/fr-salon-international-de-la-lingerie-2018/

21-22 Modefabriek Amsterdam

Amsterdam RAI, Europaplein 8, 1078 GZ Amsterdam

Tel.: 31-20-442-1960

E-mail: office@modefabriek.nl

Web: modefabriek.nl

22-25 Paris Haute Couture Collections, Spring 2018

Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44

E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris

Web: modeaparis.com

24-25 Jacket Required London

The Old Truman Brewery, Hanbury Street, E1 6QL, London

Tel.: 44-07904-509-173

E-mail: Heather Turnbull, heathernoir@icloud.com

Web: http://www.jacket-required.com

24-26 Pitti Immagine Filati, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

24-27 International Jewellery Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Tel.: 81-3-3349-8503

E-mail: ijk-eng@reedexpo.co.jp

Web: ijt.jp/en

24-28 Cosme Tokyo Makuhari Messe — Nippon Convention Center 261-0023 Chiba Prefecture, Chiba, Mihama Ward, Nakase, 2-1, Japan

Tel.: 81-3-3349-8509

E-mail: cosme-tokyo@reedexpo.co.jp

Web: cosmetokyo.jp/en/

25-28 Altaroma, Via dell’Umiltà 48, Rome

Tel.: 39-06-678-1313

Fax: 39-06-6920-0303

E-mail: altaroma@altaroma.it

Web: altaroma.it

25-28 Homi, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-4997-1

Fax: 39-02-4997-6588

E-mail: visitatori.homi@fieramilano.it

Web: homimilano.com

26-28 Supreme Kids 45 Taunusstrasse, Munich

Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0

Fax: 49-89-4204-479-29

E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

27-29 Gallery Düsseldorf Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf

Tel.: 49-211-4396-01

E-mail: info@igedo.com

Web: the-gallery-duesseldorf.com

27-29 Playtime Paris

Parc Floral de Paris

Tel.: 33-1-44-62-83-01

E-mail: info@iloveplaytime.com

Web: www.iloveplaytime.com

27-30 Supreme Women and Men Düsseldorf, B1, 1 Bennigsen Platz, Düsseldorf

Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0

E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

28-19 Bubble London

Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel.: 44-0207-586-9494

E-mail: Lindsey Hoyes, lindsay@bubblelondon.com

Web: bubblelondon.com

28-30 Scoop London

Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s Headquarters, King’s Road, London, SW3 4RY

Tel.: 44-020-7254-0121

E-mail: Donna Lambert, d@lambtoslaughter.co.uk

Web: scoop-international.com

28-31 Ispo Munich Messe München, Messegelände, Munich

Tel.: +49-89-949-11388

Fax: +49-89-949-11389

E-mail: visitorservice@ispo.com

Web: munich.ispo.com

30-March 1 Munich Fabric Start and Blue Zone MOC, 40 Lilienthalallee, Munich

Tel.: 49-89-452247-0

Fax: 49-89-452247-22

E-mail: info@ munichfabricstart.com

Web: munichfabricstart.com

30-Feb. 3 Copenhagen Fashion Week, Denmark

Tel.: 45-70-20-30-68

E-mail: info@copenhagenfashionweek.com

Web: copenhagenfashionweek.com

31-Feb. 2 Revolver Copenhagen International Fashion Trade Show

Halmtorvet 11, 1700 Copenhagen V

Tel.: 45-39-64-85-86

E-mail: hello@revolver.dk

Web: revolver.dk

31-Feb. 2 CIFF Kids

Forum Copenhagen Julius Thomsens Plads 1, Frederiksberg, Copenhagen

Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11

E-mail: ciffkids@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk/ciff-kids-home.html

31-Feb. 2 CIFF Raven

Bella Center Center Boulevard 5, 2300 Copenhagen

Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11

E-mail: ciff@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

31-Feb. 2 Copenhagen International Fashion Fair

Bella Center, Center, Boulevard 5, 2300 Copenhagen

Tel.: 45-32-52-88-11

E-mail: ciff@bellacenter.dk

Web: ciff.dk

FEBRUARY

6-8 Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-66-101-105

Fax: 39-02-66-111-335

E-mail: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

6-8 Intertex Milano/Ready to Show, Superstudio Più, Via Tortona 27, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-83241528

E-mail: intertexmilano@gmail.com/readytoshowtdf@gmail.com

Web: intertex-milano.it/readytoshow.it

10-12 Premium Order Munich Zenith Die Kulturhalle, 29 Lilienthalallee, Munich

Tel.: 49-30-629-08-50

Fax: 49-30-629-08-550

E-mail: info@premiumexhibitions.com

Web: premiumexhibitions.de

10-13 Supreme Women and Men MTC World of Fashion 45 Taunusstrasse, Munich

Tel.: 49-89-4204-479-0

Fax: 49-89-4204-479-29

E-mail: info@munichfashioncompany.com

Web: munichfashioncompany.com

11-12: London Edge

Business Design Center, 52 Upper Street, Islington, N1 0QH, London

Tel.: 44-0)-07709-487844

E-mail: Emma Waterfield, Eemwaterfield@outlook.com

Web: londonedge.com

11-13: Pure London

Grand Hall, Olympia Exhibition Center, Hammersmith Road, W14 8UX, London

Tel.: 44-0-203-033-2015

E-mail: Sarah Lawrence, sarah lawrence@icloud.com

Web: purelondon.com

11-14 Mipel, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-584511

Fax: 39-02-00-625813

E-mail: segreteria@mipel.it

Web: mipel.com

11-14 TheMicam, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-438291

Fax: 39-02-43829233

E-mail: info@themicam.com

Web: themicam.com

11-14 Texworld Paris/Apparel Sourcing Paris/Avanprint Paris

Parc des Expositions, Le Bourget, France

Tel.: 33-155-268-989

E-mail: texworld@france.messefrankfut.com

Web: texworld.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/en/visitors/welcome.html

E-mail: apparelsourcing@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: apparelsourcing.fr.messefrankfurt.com/paris/fr/visitors/welcome.html

E-mail: avanprint@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: messefrankfurt.com/content/corporate/frankfurt/en/besucher/welcome/messeveranstaltungen/messen/textile-technologies/avanprint-paris2017.html

11-14 Avantex Paris

Paris, Le Bourget, France

Tel.: 33-0-155-268-989

E-mail: avantex@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: http://www.avantex-paris.com

11-14 Shawls and Scarves Paris

Paris, Le Bourget, France

Tel.: 33-1-55-268-989

E-mail: shawlsandscarves@france.messefrankfurt.com

Web: shawlsandscarves.fr.messefrankfurt.com

11-14 Texworld Denim

Paris Le Bourget, France

Tel.: 33-155-268-989

E-mail: texworld@france.messefrankfut.com

13-15 Première Vision Paris

Parc des Expositions, Paris Nord Villepinte

Tel.: 33-4-72-60-65-00

E-mail: france@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

16-20: London Fashion Week

180 Strand, WC2R 1EA, London

E-mail: Will Iron, michalis.zodiatis@britishfashioncouncil.com

Web: londonfashionweek.co.uk

18-20: Moda

National Exhibition Center, North Avenue, B40 1NT, Birmingham

Tel.: 44-0-1484-846069

E-mail: Nicole Yates, nicole.yates@moda-uk.co.uk

Web: moda-uk.co.uk

20-22 Lineapelle, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-8807711

Fax: 39-02-860032

E-mail: milano@lineapelle-fair.it

Web: lineapelle-fair.it

21-22 Filo, Palazzo delle Stelline, Corso Magenta 61, Milan

Tel.: 39-015-848-3271

Fax: 39-015-849-5363

E-mail: info@filo.it

Web: filo.it

21-27 Milano Moda Donna, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-777-1081

Fax: 39-02-777-10850

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

23-26 TheOneMilano, FieraMilano City, Milan

E-mail: info@theonemilano.com

Web: theonemilano.com

23-26 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-34592785

Fax: 39-02-57407553

E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

24-26 Mido, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-32673673

Fax: 39-02-324233

E-mail: mido@mido.it

Web: mido.com

24-26 Super, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: superbrand@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com/corporate/fairs/super.html

27- Mar. 3 Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem, Pearl Show Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong

Tel.: 852-2240-4323

E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org

Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkdgp-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-International-Diamond–Gem—Pearl-Show.html

27-Mar. 6 Paris Women’s Ready-to-Wear, Fall 2018

Tel: 33-1-42-66-64-44

E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris

Web: modeaparis.com

28- Mar. 3 Asia’s Fashion Jewellery and Accessories Fair Asia World Expo, Hong Kong International Airport, Lantau, Hong Kong

Tel.: 852-2516-1677

E-mail: visitafj-hk@ubm.com

Web: exhibitions.asiafja.com/

28-Mar. 6 Tranoï Week

VNH Gallery: 108 rue Vieille du Temple., 75003, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90

E-mail: sales@tranoi.com

Web: tranoi.com

MARCH

1-4 Première Classe Tuileries

Jardin des Tuileries, Terrasse des Feuillants, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83

E-mail: info@premiere-classe.com

Web: premiere-classe.com

1-4 Paris Sur Mode Tuileries

Jardin des Tuileries, Place de la Concorde, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-40-13-74-83

E-mail: info@premiere-classe.com

Web: parissurmode.com

1-5 Hong Kong International Jewellery Show Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre 1 Expo Drive, Wanchai, Hong Kong

Tel.: 852-2240-4583

E-mail: exhibitions@hktdc.org

Web: m.hktdc.com/fair/hkjewellery-en/HKTDC-Hong-Kong-International-Jewellery-Show.html

2-4 Woman AW18

Tel.: 33-6-86-45-75-91

E-mail: info@manwomanshows.co

Web: mmanwomanshows.com

2-5 Tranoï Paris Women’s

Palais de la Bourse, 28 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris and Carrousel du Louvre, 99 Rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris

E-mail: sales@tranoi.com

Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90

Web: tranoi.com

7-9 Daegu Fashion Fair Exco Daegu Exhibition & Convention Center 1676 Sangyeok2-dong, Buk-gu, Daegu 702-712

Tel.: 82-053-721-7430

E-mail: damex@exco.co.kr

Web: daegufashionfair.com/eng/

11-13 Gallery Shoes Areal Böhler, 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf

Tel.: 49-211-4396-01

E-mail: info@igedo.com

Web: gallery-shoes.com

11-13 Gallery Shoes Areal Böhler 321 Hansaallee, Düsseldorf

Tel.: 49-211-4396-01

E-mail: info@igedo.com

Web: gallery-shoes.com

14-15: Textile Forum

One Marylebone, NW1 4AQ, London

Tel: 44-0-78787-64645

E-mail: Amy Packham, amy.packham@textileforum.org.uk

Web: textileforum.org.uk/

14-16 Chic Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 86-10-6505-0617

E-mail: lvjiang@cwtc.com

Web: en.chiconline.com.cn

14-16 Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 852-2238-9962

E-mail: katie.chan@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: intertextile-shanghai-apparel-fabrics-autumn.hk.messefrankfurt.com

14-16 Yarn Expo Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center, 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 852-2238-9954

E-mail: queenie.wong@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com

Web: yarn-expo-spring.hk.messefrankfurt.com

15-18 Cosmopack, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna

Tel.: 39-02-796-420

Fax: 39-02-795-036

E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it

Web: cosmoprof.it

15-18 Cosmoprime, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna

Tel.: 39-02-796-420

Fax: 39-02-795-036

E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it

Web: cosmoprof.it

15-19 Cosmoprof, BolognaFiere Fair District, Bologna

Tel.: 39-02-796-420

Fax: 39-02-795-036

E-mail: info@cosmoprof.it

Web: cosmoprof.it

26-28 Shanghai International Hosiery Purchasing Expo Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, 1099 Guo Zhan Road, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 86-21-8018-1011

E-mail: grace.wang@ite-china.com.cn

Web: chpe.com.cn/

27-29 Jitac European Textile Fair Bellesalle Shibuya Garden

16-17 Nanpeidai-cho Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tel.: 81 06-6228-6229

Web: jitac.jp/en/fair/fair.html

28-29 Made in France Première Vision

Carreau du Temple, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-70-60-73-70

E-mail: madeinfrance@premierevision.com

Web: premierevision.com

APRIL

TBD, Seoul Fashion Week

Tel.: 82 -2 2988 3156

E-mail: sfw@seouldesign.or.kr

Web: https://www.seoulfashionweek.org/

TBD, Shanghai Fashion Week 1001, Building F, 652 Changshou Road, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 86-021-32530463

Web: http://www.shanghaifashionweek.com/

4-5 Traffic

Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-44-94-70-80

E-mail: contact@salontraffic.com

Web: salontraffic.com

4-6 Fashion World Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Tel.: 81-0-3-3349-8501

E-mail: info@reedexpo.co.jp

Web: fashion-tokyo.jp/en/

5-8 Esxence, The Mall, Piazza Lina Bo Bardi, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-345-38354

E-mail: esxence@equipemilano.com

Web: esxence.com

6-9 Sí Sposaitalia Collezioni, FieraMilano City, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-4997 1

E-mail: sposaitaliacollezioni@fieramilano.it

Web: sposaitaliacollezioni.fieramilano.it

17-22 Salone Internazionale del Mobile, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-725-941

Fax: 39-02-890-11563

E-mail: info@salonemilano.it

Web: salonemilano.it

18-19 Kingpins Show, Amsterdam

Gashouder building, klönneplein 1, 1014 DD Amsterdam

E-mail: http://www.kingpinsshow.com

Web: vivian@kingpinsshow.com

25-27 UBM Magic Japan

Tokyo Big Sight West Hall

E-mail: Edwina.Kulego@ubm.com

Web: iff-magic.com

25-27 Japan International Fashion Fair Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Tel.: +81 3 3219 3566

E-mail: iff-12@senken.co.jp

Web: iff-magic.com/

26-27 Denim Première Vision

Paris Event Center, 20 Avenue de la Porte de la Villette, 75019 Paris

Tel.: 33-4-7260-6553

E-mail: info@denimpremierevision.com

Web: denimpremierevision.com

TBC 26-27 Comocrea Textile Design Show, Villa Erba, Cernobbio

Tel.: 39-031-316 1

Fax: 39-031-278-342

E-mail: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

MAY

1-4 ComocreaInterni, Sport Hall, Cernobbio

Tel.: 39-031-316 1

Fax: 39-031-278-342

E-mail: info@comocrea.com

Web: comocrea.com

14-16 Beautyworld Japan Tokyo Tokyo International Exhibition Center 3 Chome-11-1 Ariake, Koto, Tokyo 135-0063, Japan

Tel.: 81-3-3262-8939

E-mail: info@beautyworldjapan.com

Web: beautyworld-japan.jp.messefrankfurt.com/tokyo/en/exhibitors/welcome.html

18-20 Modaprima, Stazione Leopolda, Viale F.lli Rosselli 5, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

18-21 Chibimart Summer, FieraMilano City, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-4997-1

Fax: 39-02-4997-6591

E-mail: chibi@fieramilano.it

Web: chibimart.it

22-24 China Beauty Expo Shanghai New International Exhibition Center, 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong, Shanghai, China

Tel.: 86-21-2326-3739

E-mail: service@chinabeautyexpo.com

Web: chinabeautyexpo.com

JUNE

12-15, Pitti Immagine Uomo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

13-15 In Cometics Korea COEX Exhibition Center, 159 Samsung-dong, Kangnam-gu, Seoul 135-731

Tel.: 44-20-8271-2134

E-mail: rxinfo@reedexpo.co.uk

Web: korea.in-cosmetics.com/

14-16 MeKong Beauty Show

Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center, Vietnam

Tel.: 86-21-2326 3662

E-mail: selena.li@informa.com

16-18 White, Via Tortona 27+54, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-34592785

Fax: 39-02-57407553

E-mail: info@whiteshow.it

Web: whiteshow.it

16-19 Milano Moda Uomo, Milan

Tel: 39-02-777-1081

Fax: 39-02-777-10850

E-mail: cameramoda@cameramoda.it

Web: cameramoda.it

16-19 Expo Riva Schuh, Fair District, Riva del Garda, Trento

Tel.: 39-04-64570153

Fax: 39-04-64570130

E-mail: info@exporivaschuh.it

Web: exporivaschuh.it

20-24 Paris Men’s Fashion Collections, Spring 2019

Tel.: 33-1-42-66-64-44

E-mail: marie.schneier@fhcm.paris

Web: modeaparis.com

21-22 MakeUp in Paris

Carrousel du Louvre, Paris

Tel.: 33-1-79-06-78-97

E-mail: contact@makeup-in.com

Web: makeup-in-paris.com

21-23 Pitti Immagine Bimbo, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

21-23 Shanghai International Bags & Leather Goods Handbags Exhibition Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center, 88, Caobao Road, Shanghai

Tel.: 86-21-3373-0859

E-mail: info@shyhzl.com.cn

22-24 Tranoï Paris Men’s and Women’s Pre-Collections

Carreau du Temple, 4 Rue Eugène Spuller, 75003 Paris and Palais de la Bourse, 2 Place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris

E-mail: sales@tranoi.com

Tel.: 33-1-53-01-84-90

Web: tranoi.com

23-25 Splash Paris

Port des Champs-Elysees Pont Alexandre III, 75008 Paris

Tel.: 44-207-603-2043

E-mail: claire@splashparis.com; anna@splashparis.com

Web: splashparis.co

27-29 Pitti Immagine Filati, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-05-536931

Fax: 39-05-53693200

E-mail: info@pittimmagine.com

Web: pittimmagine.com

JULY

3-4 Blossom Première Vision: Palais Brongniart, Paris

Tel.: 33-4-72-60-65-55

E-mail: pvfrance@premierevision.com

Web: blossompremierevision.com/fr/

10-12 Milano Unica, FieraMilano Rho, Milan

Tel.: 39-02-66-101-105

Fax: 39-02-66-111-335

E-mail: info@milanounica.it

Web: milanounica.it

22-24 Mare d’Amare, Fortezza da Basso, Viale Strozzi, 1, Florence

Tel.: 39-055-70-39-75

Fax: 39-055-7398-530

E-mail: buyer@maredamare.eu

Web: maredamare.eu

22-25 Swimshow Miami

Miami, Florida

Web: swimshow.com

Spotlight: Premium Exhibitions

Based in Berlin, Germany, Premium Exhibitions caters to over 60,000 visitors seeking to connect with over 1,500 brands during the organization’s biannual event. Categories at the event include contemporary women’s wear and denim, men’s wear and footwear as well as accessories.

Premium has established itself as a “go-to” venue for international brands looking to expand their presence of enter markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as markets in Eastern Europe.

Organizers differentiate the events by showcasing high-quality exhibitors and their collections. The trade show also spotlights new and emerging brands. On average, new collections at the show garner about 30 percent of what’s showcased. The goal is to inspire attendees as well as trigger transactions. Attendees have described the event as key to their company’s growth while praising the venue’s product assortment and selections. Moreover, the trade show plays a critical role in business networking.

Another important role of the events is to gain insights into consumer behavior and learn about emerging trends. Earlier this year, for example, attendees noted at the July event that they garnered insights about consumer buying cycles, how they are shifting and how the market is responding.

Spotlight: UBM

The UBM Group, a global B2B events firm that hosts fashion trade shows such as MAGIC, Project, Coterie and MRKT, has expanded its MAGIC Fashion event to international audiences via its IFF MAGIC Japan arm. The IFF Magic Japan 2018 spring show will be held at Tokyo Big Sight West Hall from April 25 to April 27.

The event convenes industry stakeholders looking for the latest trends and market insights. UBM Magic partnered with JFW International Fashion Fair (JFW-IFF), the largest fashion business exhibition in Japan, to introduce the IFF Magic Japan exhibition. IFF Magic Japan is a biannual show that hosts 900 exhibitors and reportedly draws in over 25,000 industry professionals, according to the firm.

The event showcases top Japanese fashion brands and designers and serves as a channel for connecting international companies to the Japanese market. Brand exhibitors include women’s, men’s and children’s contemporary apparel, footwear and accessories, as well as sourcing suppliers and international buyers. Japan is the third-largest fashion market in the world after the U.S. and Europe, the company said.

UBM unites the “most influential fashion retail decision makers and the world’s top fashion brands” and serves “the $1 trillion-plus global fashion industry through comprehensive marketplaces.”

Spotlight: SwimShow

SwimShow, which runs July 14 to July 17, 2018, is positioned as the world’s largest swimwear event and is described by organizers as an “essential show for the industry” and one that serves as a “platform for building relationships, enjoying the latest trends in swimwear and connecting buyers and suppliers.”

The event, held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach, Fla., is also recognized by the industry as the venue where new lines and collections are launched. The show attracts over 3,000 buyers and spotlights over 2,500 lines.

Attendees describe the event as the first place where new designs for the cruise season are showcased. Attendees also note that the event is where buyers can glean upcoming trends as well as connect with designers and brands — often on a one-on-one basis. The show recently launched “The Collection,” which organizers describe as a “curated fashion environment” for seeing emerging brands as well as more established swimwear designers.

“Miami SwimShow is the perfect venue to launch our new resort collection each July,” noted Christy Currie of Helen Kaminski in a SwimShow testimonial. “This year was one of our best shows yet as our show bookings were up 45 percent and we opened more new accounts than in the past 3 years. The vibe here is always upbeat.”