Amid a transformation of the industry fueled by changes in consumer shopping habits, tastes and preferences, fashion retailers and brands are eyeing trade shows and related events to help them re-imagine their business to adapt to the changing landscape — and beyond.

“Obviously it’s a challenging marketplace, and people are looking to get ahead by doing interesting things, collaborations and buying in a lifestyle capacity,” said Danielle Licata, vice president, general manager of Coterie, which takes place Sept. 16 to 18 at the Jacob K. Javits Center in New York.