As the fashion apparel and retail industry continues to slog through store closures, bankruptcies and liquidations, it’s easy to understand why emerging brands might want to throw in the towel and call it quits. But as e-commerce experiences double-digit growth and consumers on social media reveal a seemingly insatiable appetite for fashion, the opportunities ahead are too great to ignore.

It’s with this in mind that UBM Fashion presents Remode, which organizers said “will bring together established and up-and-coming fashion brands, as well as innovators across the entire value chain of the fashion business, to share ideas, find practical solutions and forge new connections.”

Remode joins a stable of UBM Fashion events that include Coterie, Project, FN Platform and Magic. Producers of Remode describe it as the “premier event for disruptive and sustainable fashion.” The two-day event is set for Nov. 13 and 14, 2018 in downtown Los Angeles at the LACC.

Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, founder of Remode, said the event’s initial lineup includes more than 50 confirmed speakers and c-level executives and senior leaders from fashion brands, retailers, investors and sustainability and ethical fashion experts such as Hanesbrands, Alice & Olivia, Superdry, Asics, Greats, Fashion Revolution, Maison de Mode and Ba&Sh as well as celebrity fashion designer Rachel Roy.

Hurstel said Remode is “attracting speakers who are solving the industry’s greatest challenges.”

“From the yarn to the final consumer, Remode is bringing together all sectors of the fashion industry to collaborate, innovate and take action towards growth,” Hurstel explained. “Attendees will leave the event equipped to break barriers and understand how to truly make a difference within their organizations.”

Organizers of Remode also named Amanda Parkes as the “content curator” of the event. Parkes is the chief innovation officer of Future Tech Lab and is also a professor at MIT and Columbia. Remode noted that Parkes will “work closely with Mr. Hurstel on developing the various industry themes and content that will be both engaging and actionable.”

The event will include keynote and panel sessions, workshops and exhibits as well as “numerous opportunities” to network. Remode counts Google, HSBC, Tmall, First Insight, Hilldun, Mazars, Fashion Go, Le Souk, Sourcemap and Fourth Floor as supporting sponsors. And the event is being done in partnership with the CFDA, California Fashion Association, New York Fashion Tech Lab and XRC Labs, among others.

Steven Kolb, president and chief executive officer of the CFDA, said the “rapidly evolving fashion landscape challenges designers to grow their businesses in new and innovative ways. By partnering with UBM on Remode, we can help our designers navigated the new realities of the fashion business.”