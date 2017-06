White, light silky shirts side by side with black minimal suits, bags enriched with precious stones, military backpacks and super resistant coats were showcased together at White Man and Woman, running June 17 to 19 in Milan. The fashion and accessories trade fair is leveraging the “man and woman” formula again as key to attract buyers, together with its research in both contemporary and vanguard design.

That seemed to be the only way to deal with a stagnant economic period which affected White as well. The closing numbers of this June edition showed a 12 percent decrease in the number of Italian visitors, while the number of international visitors have remained steady. “We met important international buyers and that was the most important thing in a moment when we need to sound external demand and to revitalize our economy,” said White founder Massimiliano Bizzi.