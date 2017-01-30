There’s little time for looking in the rear-view mirror in fashion, which is energized by who and what is on the horizon. In this special report, WWD looks at 10 emerging figures in design, beauty, retail, business and technology who have the potential to lead their respective fields. Launched in 2013, WWD’s annual Ten of Tomorrow highlights future leaders. The report, sponsored by Seaport District NYC, highlights individuals who are building brands and creating designs across multiple platforms. While WWD reports on these incubators of unique design, The Howard Hughes Corp. is leading the way by investing in developing a revitalized Seaport District set to open this year, encompassing seven buildings on multiple blocks and Pier 17, totaling 365,000 square feet. More than 80 new stores and restaurants will make the district a premier destination in New York for cutting-edge shopping, dining, entertainment and cultural experiences.

Jay Sammons, Investor

The new head of Carlyle’s global consumer and retail team is looking for big-time growth.

Sam Cheow, Beauty Innovator

He’s the one who makes beauty innovations relatable — and marketable.

Sabrina Fung, Retail Executive

The Fung Retailing exec melds eastern and western cultures to push business to the next level.

Molly Goddard, Designer

This London creator looks to her own backyard for inspiration.

Tiffany Masterson, Beauty Entrepreneur

The founder of Drunk Elephant is forging a new path in the skin-care jungle.

Apolis, Sportswear Brand/Retailer

Entrepreurial brothers Raan and Shea Parton say it’s all about engagement.

Harper Reed, Mobile Commerce Developer

Reed aims to put PayPal in the driver’s seat in the realm of mobile commerce.

Julia Hamilton Trost, Business Development Executive

This Google executive leads the effort to meld the seemingly incongruous worlds of fashion reality and virtual reality.