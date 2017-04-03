Victoria Beckham for Target Launch Party, Los Angeles

WWD logo

Financial

Financial

Europe’s Markets Uneven in Late Morning Trading

Burberry was on the rise Tuesday, following the news of its beauty license with Coty Inc.

clock 17mSamantha Conti

online marketplaces.

Financial

Study Shows Doing Business Globally Can Increase Payment Errors

Inconsistent payment methods are to blame.

clock 18hArthur Zaczkiewicz

Terry Lundgren

Financial

Pay at the Top: Macy’s Lundgren and Kohl’s Mansell See Increases

In addition to hefty salaries and stock awards, compensation for both executives included personal aircraft usage.

clock 19hEvan Clark

Get access to more financial coverage from WWD.com SUBSCRIBE TODAY
Jenna LyonsBrandon Maxwell show, Spring Summer 2017, New York Fashion Week, USA - 13 Sep 2016

Financial

As Lyons Heads for Exit, J. Crew’s Drexler Takes More Control

She will remain a creative adviser to the retailer through 2017.

clock 19hEvan Clark

Financial

Europe’s Stock Markets Mixed

Retail and luxury stocks were also uneven in morning trading on Monday.

clock April 3, 2017Samantha Conti

Burberry had established beauty as one of its main business pillars, along with fashion and accessories.

Financial

Strategy Shift: Burberry Inks License With Coty for Beauty Business

The deal with Coty comes four years after Burberry took its beauty business in-house.

clock April 3, 2017Samantha Conti

e.l.f. beauty ipo

Financial

E.l.f. Beauty Prices Secondary Offering at $27 Per Share

The offering is expected to close April 5.

clock March 31, 2017Allison Collins

Model on the CatwalkMackage Show, Autumn Winter 2016, Toronto Fashion Week, Canada - 16 Mar 2016

Financial

Sources: InterLuxe Invests in Mackage

The investment house reportedly took a stake in the Montreal-based outerwear brand.

clock March 31, 2017Evan Clark

Financial

Europe’s Stock Markets Edge Down in Mid-Morning Trading

Retail and luxury stocks were uneven early on Friday.

clock March 31, 2017Samantha Conti

amazon jeff bezos

Financial

Retail’s Fat Cats: Billionaires Who Made Their Money as Merchants

Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega, Bernard Arnault, Jack Ma and the Waltons all prove there’s good money to be made as merchants.

clock March 30, 2017Evan Clark

Lululemon flagship store london Regent Street

Financial

Analysts Have Faith in Lululemon, but Wary of Slowing Growth

Shares of the ath-leisure brand sunk on news of a relatively sluggish year, leaving financial analysts wary but hopeful for a turnaround.

clock March 30, 2017Kali Hays

North Face store

Financial

VF Corp. in Reshaping Mode; Focus on Consumer and Retail

The plan has total shareholder return targets of plus-13 percent to plus-15 percent based on organic growth, excluding any acquisitions down the road.

clock March 30, 2017Vicki M. Young

Steve Rendle, VF Corp. north face vans

Financial

VF Corp. Lays Out 2021 Strategic Plan

VF, already an apparel giant, is looking for a five-year compounded annual growth rate between 4 percent and 6 percent.

clock March 30, 2017Vicki M. Young

A J. Jill store front.

Financial

J. Jill Posts Q4 Results

The Q4 results is the first earnings report as a public firm.

clock March 30, 2017Vicki M. Young

Financial

Europe’s Markets Edge Down

H&M stock plummeted 6.2 percent Monday morning after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.

clock March 30, 2017Samantha Conti

Load More Arrow

Essentialist

Today's Must Read

A still from Matchesfashion.com's residence animation and Tom Chapman.

Fashion

Bridget Foley’s Diary: Matches in Residence

clock 8hBridget Foley

Latest Galleries

Jessica Alba, Victoria BeckhamVictoria Beckham for Target Garden Party, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Apr 2017

Victoria Beckham for Target Launch Party, Los Angeles
Michael Kors Collection pre-fall 2017

Michael Kors Collection Transeason 2017
Street style at Seoul Fashion Week fall 2017.

They Are Wearing: Seoul Fashion Week Fall 2017

Social Studies

More From Our Brands

ad