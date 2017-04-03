Victoria Beckham for Target Launch Party, Los Angeles

Burberry was on the rise Tuesday, following the news of its beauty license with Coty Inc.
Inconsistent payment methods are to blame.
In addition to hefty salaries and stock awards, compensation for both executives included personal aircraft usage.
She will remain a creative adviser to the retailer through 2017.
Retail and luxury stocks were also uneven in morning trading on Monday.
The deal with Coty comes four years after Burberry took its beauty business in-house.
The offering is expected to close April 5.
The investment house reportedly took a stake in the Montreal-based outerwear brand.
Retail and luxury stocks were uneven early on Friday.
Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega, Bernard Arnault, Jack Ma and the Waltons all prove there’s good money to be made as merchants.
Shares of the ath-leisure brand sunk on news of a relatively sluggish year, leaving financial analysts wary but hopeful for a turnaround.
The plan has total shareholder return targets of plus-13 percent to plus-15 percent based on organic growth, excluding any acquisitions down the road.
VF, already an apparel giant, is looking for a five-year compounded annual growth rate between 4 percent and 6 percent.
The Q4 results is the first earnings report as a public firm.
H&M stock plummeted 6.2 percent Monday morning after reporting a drop in first-quarter profit.