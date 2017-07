Alfred Angelo Bridal Signature Stores has shuttered all retail doors and filed to liquidate through a Chapter 7 process.

The 84-year-old retailer filed its petition Friday in a Florida bankruptcy court after closing all doors Thursday. Established in 1933 by Alfred Angelo Piccione and Edythe Vincent Piccione, the company is based in Delray Beach, Fla. In addition to its own stores and its online site, the company sells bridal gowns worldwide in the wholesale channel.