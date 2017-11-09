Coty Inc.'s sales were up for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, boosted by its acquisitions of Younique and Ghd.The company posted a net loss of $19.7 million for the quarter. Net sales were $2.24 billion, up more than 100 percent from the prior-year period, which was before Coty closed the acquisition of the Procter & Gamble beauty portfolio. Combined company organic net revenue declined 2 percent excluding sales from newly-acquired Younique and Ghd. Loss per diluted share was 3 cents.“Q1 was a much better quarter," said Coty chief executive officer Camillo Pane. "We saw strong growth in Luxury, continued positive momentum in Professional and a reduced net revenue decline in the Consumer Beauty division. While results are likely to be a bit uneven from quarter to quarter going forward, the improving revenue trend gives me confidence that the growth strategy I outlined earlier this year is moving Coty gradually onto a path of full recovery." He added that Coty has exited its final transitional service agreement with P&G and is now in full control of related processes, systems and data."We are also satisfied with the contributions from our other strategic acquisitions, Hypermarcas, ghd and Younique and continue to strengthen our overall portfolio through our strategic partnership with Burberry, an iconic brand that is an exciting addition to our portfolio," Pane said. "We believe we are uniquely positioned to develop and grow this luxury brand to its full potential."Coty Luxury posted a 70 percent increase in sales for the quarter, with $764.4 million in net revenues from $449 million. Combined company year-over-year sales for the Luxury division were up 6 percent. The Consumer Beauty division was up 82 percent to $1.04 billion from $571.9 million — combined company sales were up 4 percent from the prior-year period. Sales in the Professional segment rose dramatically to $430.5 million from $59.3 million in the prior-year period. Combined company sales were up 15 percent year-over-year for that division.In the Luxury division, sales reflected gains with Hugo Boss, Gucci and Tiffany & Co. In the Consumer Beauty segment, Younique was the main driver of sales growth, contributing 10 percent to the category. The rest of the business was down 8 percent in constant currency, reflecting weak performance in retail hair and softness in the global mass beauty market. The Professional division's sales were driven by Ghd, Wella and System Professional, offset by declines at Clairol Professional.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion