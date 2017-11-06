International Flavors & Fragrances posted gains in the third fiscal quarter, helped by recent acquisitions.IFF’s net sales were up 12 percent to $872.9 million for the quarter. Net income was up 23 percent, to $110.3 million. Diluted net earnings per share were $1.39.The fragrances division posted a 13 percent increase in sales to $463.1 million, driven by both organic and acquired businesses. Fine Fragrances, including sales from the acquisition of Fragrance Resources, were up 20 percent in the quarter. Consumer Fragrances grew 12 percent for the quarter, led by growth in home care and fabric care.The company saw a high-single-digit increase in encapsulation-related sales in fabric care and personal wash. Cosmetic active ingredients grew double-digits in the quarter. IFF has acquired a handful of businesses lately, including Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, which makes cosmetic and active ingredients, and Fragrance Resources.The flavors business posted a 12 percent sales increase to $409.8 million.“We are pleased to report strong financial results in the third quarter,” said IFF chairman and chief executive officer Andreas Fibig. “Thanks in large part to our industry-leading innovation, the strength and diversity of our business and our recent acquisitions, we achieved growth in all our categories and regions. Both businesses delivered marked improvements versus the first half led by strong new win performance as well as improved volume trends. At the same time, our focus on driving greater efficiency throughout our business via cost and productivity initiatives continued to support overall profitability.”“Based on our year-to-date performance and our current outlook for the fourth quarter, we remain optimistic that we can achieve our previously stated full-year currency neutral guidance,” Fibig said. “We continue to focus on the execution of our strategy to drive growth, increase differentiation, and generate return to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize shareholder value.”IFF is currently guiding towards sales growth of between 7.5 percent and 8.5 percent, with operating profit growth between 5.5 percent and 6.5 percent, and an earnings per share increase between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent.
@leahmob, who champions the cause of women’s streetwear through her @marriedtothemobny label, has said “I do” to a collaboration with @kswiss headlined by pink camo. “I chose pink camo to represent my own little personal and professional battle in dealing with the politics and patriarchy of streetwear,” said McSweeney. The limited-edition capsule made its debut at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California today. #wwdfashion
@sarahjessicaparker is setting up shop on Fifth Avenue. Her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up shop for the holiday season, where shoppers can find shoes, little black dresses and handbags. Open from November 24 through December 3, the shop will be located at 640 Fifth Avenue. Tag a SJP fan 👯♂️ #wwdfashion
Last night, @negin_mirsalehi won influencer of the year at the #Revolveawards, an event that bands influencers together to celebrate them. “[Revolve] are the first ones [to] understand influencers,” she said during her acceptance speech. Other winners included @elizabethsulcer as stylist of the year, @forloveandlemons as brand of the year and @nicolerichie as icon of the year. #wwdfashion
You may know 13-year-old singer @gracevanderwaal as the winner of the 11th season of “America’s Got Talent,” but this teen is stepping into the spotlight even more. Her debut album, “Just the Beginning,” is out today. But the middle schooler isn’t just into music, but fashion, too. Before beginning the 8th grade, VanderWaal made one last summer vacation outing: a casual spot in the front row of @marcjacobs’ spring 2018 show. Signed by IMG in September just before the Marc Jacobs show, VanderWaal is certainly one to watch. (📷: @em1lytaylor ) #wwdeye
A new exhibit, “Jil Sander: Present Tense,” which opens today in Frankfurt, spans all aspects of @jilsander’s design vision: from fashion and accessories, beauty and fragrance, store and showroom design and more. The retrospective, which covers three floors and 32,000 square feet, features photo blow-ups and video screens where runway film plays. Open until May, viewers can see the signature Jil Sander clothing rack, architectural drawings, and swatches in the exhibit. Read more about the retrospective on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
@future is taking his relationship with @reebok to the next level with his very own signature silhouette called Furykaze. It combines two of the brand’s classic sneakers: the Instapump Fury and the Kamikaze. Ahead of the release, which is November 12, WWD explored the Future-Reebok partnership, which helped revive the brand’s Classic line and how these celebrity collaborations have evolved. Read the full story on WWD.com. (📷: @jgreenery) #wwdfashion
In her first major screen role since @gleeonfox, @diannaagron is a Sixties Catholic nun in "Novitiate.” The new project, which was filmed in Nashville, has helped her reconnect to her musical roots. For Agron, this is a completely different character. “I really have relished, in the past couple of years, taking on different roles. I never really want to play the same character twice and luckily there has been opportunity to navigate that,” she says. Read more about Agron’s role in “Novitiate,” which is out in theaters now, on WWD.com. (📷: jgreenery) #wwdeye