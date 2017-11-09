Adidas will sell 300 pairs of its EQT Support ADV Wicker Park in the new Chicago store.
PARIS —Adidas on Thursday confirmed its top- and bottom-line full year outlook coming off a strong third quarter fueled by double-digit growth in North America, greater China and e-commerce, where revenues grew 39 percent.The German sporting goods firm posted net profits of 527 million euros in the three months ended Sept. 30, up 36 percent year-on-year.Group sales increased 9 percent to 5.68 billion euros, driven by a 13 percent increase at the Adidas brand, which saw double-digit increases in the running and outdoor categories as well as at Adidas Originals and Adidas Neo.Gross margin, a key indicator of profitability, increased by 2.4 percentage points to 50.4 percent, boosted by better pricing and product mix, which the group said more than offset higher input costs as well as unfavorable currency developments.Adidas confirmed net income from continuing operations for the full year is expected to increase at a rate of between 26 percent and 28 percent to a level of between 1.36 billion euros and 1.39 billion euros.Sales in currency-neutral terms are expected to grow between 17 and 19 percent.
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
@ralphlauren’s portrait is getting a home inside the @smithsonian National Portrait Gallery as part of its “Recent Acquisitions” exhibit. The show, which includes figures who have made lasting contributions to the fields of medicine, music, art, literature and social justice, are represented through various mediums. Lauren’s portrait is a choreographic print shot by photographer Mark Seliger in 2002 and is included as he enters the 50th anniversary of his company. See the exhibit on display from November 17 to December 4. #wwdfashion (📷: Mark Seliger)
Claridge’s, the iconic five-star hotel in London, has long been an arbiter of restrained British opulence and has held firm to a tradition of feeding royalty and commoners alike. The hotel’s executive chef Martyn Nail and author Meredith Erickson released a cookbook that showcases the famed kitchen’s fare like their signature scones –– which they sell more than 150,000 of in one year. Get the full recipe on WWD.com. #wwdeye
To create her iconic style, Jackie Kennedy often worked directly with designer Oleg Cassini on her wardrobe as First Lady of the United States. Tomorrow, a selection of sketches done for Jackie by artist Irwin Karabell for Cassini will be put up for auction at Dolye’s in New York. The rare archive includes original drawings, fabric swatches and handwritten design notes from Jackie. See more of the sketches on WWD.com. #wwdeye #wwdnews
@swellbottle, launched in 2010 by Sarah Krauss, has one mission: to rid the world of plastic water bottles. The ubiquitous S’well bottle was born when Krauss found a need in the market for a bottle that was both stylish and utilitarian. Now 7 years old, S’well is collaborating with @libertylondon. Six water bottle designs will feature Liberty London Fabric prints in mixtures of florals and paisleys. Here, a look at the fall 2017 collaboration, which launches on November 21. Tag a S’well fan!
For spring 2018, designers fused delicate, translucent fabrics and workwear-inspired elements together to make unexpected yet powerful collections. (📷: @alfredo_piola; Styled by @mayteallende) #wwdfashion