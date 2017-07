PARIS — Adidas on Thursday raised its full-year guidance, citing a strong first-half performance.

The German activewear giant said in a statement with preliminary results it now expects currency-adjusted sales to grow between 17 and 19 percent this year, up from its previous target of 12 to 14 percent, versus the adjusted 2016 net sales of 18.48 billion euros for the company’s continuing operations, which mainly consist of the Adidas and Reebok brands.