As Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. and Coach Inc. battle it out to see who wins the race to become the top American global luxury fashion conglomerate, they still have to face the issues weighing down the women’s handbag market in the U.S.

That’s because both are primarily accessories firms, with their core business in handbags and small leather goods in a changing U.S. retail backdrop. As for which company’s stock might make for the better investment, two Wall Street analysts right now prefer Coach.