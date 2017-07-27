Activist Nelson Peltz is vying for a board seat at Procter & Gamble.
Procter & Gamble may have pared down its more than 200-brand portfolio to just 65 — but that doesn't mean it'll stay that way.
Chief executive officer David Taylor and chief financial officer Jon Moeller made it clear on the company's extra-long earnings call Thursday that P&G is willing to make acquisitions if they align with the company's post-divestiture organizational structure.
