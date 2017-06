Agent Provocateur is nearing the end of its bankruptcy in the U.S. with court approval of a $1.1 million asset sale to its recently sold U.K. parent operation.

A New York bankruptcy court on Wednesday signed off on the sale of Agent Provocateur Inc.’s intellectual property assets, along with any related inventory, stores and related liabilities to Agent Provocateur (US) LLC, a new affiliate created by Four Holdings, which recently bought the lingerie brand’s U.K.-based parent out of administration.