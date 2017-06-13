Agent Provocateur’s U.S. branch is pushing to close a $1.1 million sale of its assets to the new owner of its parent in the U.K.

In a declaration filed Monday in New York bankruptcy court, Agent Provocateur Inc.’s financial adviser Dean Vomero pushed for approval of a sale of the subsidiary’s assets to an affiliate of Four Holdings, the fashion showroom and marketing company controlled by billionaire Mike Ashley that recently bought the lingerie brand’s U.K.-based parent out of administration.