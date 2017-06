Best Inc., a 10-year-old logistics company focused on retailers and e-commerce, is hoping to raise up to $750 million with an initial public offering in the U.S.

The company is backed by Alibaba Investment Ltd., which will continue to own a sizable portion of the company, but the exact amount is unclear from preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The massive e-tail marketplace currently owns a roughly 23 percent stake.