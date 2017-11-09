Eyelash extension business Amazing Lash Studio is looking for a strategic partner.The lash-extension franchiser has about 160 locations in the U.S. The business was founded in 2010 by Edward and Jessica Le, and provides semi-permanent lash extensions through a membership model. Members, for example, can pay $90 for a full set of lash extensions, while non-members pay around $250. The business has a patented application process and products. It also has supply-side operations.Amazing has about 89,000 members. One-year-old franchises average about $743,000 in gross revenue, while two-year-old franchises average about $1.4 million in gross revenue, according to the company.Amazing hasn't hired an investment bank, and is conducting the process internally, according to Heather Elrod, president and chief operating officer."It will be a complete sale," Elrod said. "A full ownership transaction to either a strategic buyer or a private equity firm." Looking forward, she expects the company's growth to come from more aggressive domestic expansion as well as international operations. The business has 300 franchisees set up, and about 185 doors are expected to be open by the end of 2017, she noted.About 82 percent of Amazing's services are provided to its members, and 62 percent of guests are first-time extension users, Elrod said."The timing is pivotal for someone else to come in and take the company to the next level," Elrod said. She plans to stay on with the business, but the founders do not.“With our company’s strong franchisee base, passionate employees, and talented management team in place, Jessica and I are confident that now is the right time to align with a strategic partner that possesses the financial and operational expertise to take Amazing Lash Studio to the next level,” said Edward Le, chief executive officer.“After years of pouring our hearts and obsessive entrepreneurial passion into this business, it has matured to the point that we can finally devote the time with our three young children that they deserve. We are very fortunate now to be able to do so. As such, we believe it’s in the best interest of our franchisees, employees and the overall business to pass control of Amazing Lash Studio to a partner who can maximize its value and ensure that Amazing Lash Studio’s exceptional model, product and consumer experience are upheld for decades to come.”Amazing is not the only single-service business to hit the market. Drybar has expanded in the U.S., with about 85 locations and its own product line. That business is backed by two private equity firms, Castanea Partners and Roark Capital, and is said to be on track to do upwards of $110 million in sales for 2017.
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)
ComplexCon, which took place on November 4 and 5, offered a window into the lively slice of culture where streetwear, sports and music coverge. The two-day event in California boasted product drops, pop stars and generated lively discussion about the future of retail. For full coverage from the event, go to WWD.com. #complexcon #wwdfashion (Collage by @hypebreast)
The @cfda is joining forces with @thewallgroup to host two panel discussions and networking events aimed at acquainting CFDA members with celebrity stylists. Topics in the panel include developing a client’s image, the collaborative process with designers, how social media has changed the discovery process and more. The first event is happening today in New York City at the Roxy Hotel and the second is scheduled for November 13 in Los Angeles. Read more about the panel on WWD.com. #wwdfashion (📷: @jilliansollazzo)
Celestine, a new restaurant in Dumbo by Matthew Maddy and Nico Arze is all about the eastern Mediterranean during the late ’60s/early ’70s. Using a sweeping view, the two wanted to create a space that feels residential rather than commercial. The restaurants vibe, warm and simple, is meant to complement the food, pictured here, giving Celestine a handmade and approachable feel. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)