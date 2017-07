Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t going anywhere.

The mega e-tailer said its 30-hour discount event that kicked off Monday night made for Amazon’s “biggest day ever” for sales and this year’s Prime Day grew 60 percent over last year. While Amazon didn’t get into specifics on sales or buyers, it said “tens of millions of Prime members” made a purchase across 13 countries and sales were expected by analysts to be around $1 billion.