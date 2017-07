Amazon is on a tear and ready to shift tactics as it skirts whatever obstacles lie between it and the markets it chooses, from grocery via Whole Foods to luxury beauty — through what sources say is a new deal with Violet Grey.

And in another sign of its raw power, Amazon's stock peaked at $1,083.31 Thursday, an all-time high that pushed its market capitalization over $500 billion and briefly made founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos the world's richest person, with assets valued at $91 billion.