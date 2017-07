Aritzia Inc. tallied another quarter of positive results, even as other retailers face trying times.

The Canadian fast-fashion retailer saw net income for its first fiscal quarter hit 8.1 million Canadian dollars, a 4.9 percent increase over the same time last year. Net revenue for the period ended May 28 grew to 145 million Canadian dollars, a 14.7 percent increase, and comparable-store sales also rose by 9.3 percent.