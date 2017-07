PARIS — The Arnault family has upped its stake in Christian Dior SE, which controls LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, to 94.2 percent from 74.3 percent as part of its plan announced in April to simplify LVMH’s ownership structure.

According to a note published Tuesday by France’s market watchdog the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, at the conclusion of the public offer period on June 30, 36.4 million shares in Christian Dior SE had been tendered to Semyrhamis, an Arnault family company.