Sales were up, but earnings were down at Avon Products Inc. for the third quarter.The company's net earnings fell 66.6 percent to $11.9 million, down from 35.6 million in the prior-year period. Net sales increased about 1 percent year-over-year, to almost $1.4 billion. Diluted earnings per share were 1 cent. Active representatives declined 3 percent and ending representatives dropped 2 percent, the company said. Avon said it is within $25 million of its $230 million annual cost-savings target, and on track to meet its three-year goal (the company announced a transformation plan in early 2016).For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Avon narrowed its loss to $70.4 million, from $96.9 million in the prior-year period. Net sales for the first nine months of the year were also down slightly to $4.03 billion from $4.05 billion.Avon has struggled in recent years, and sold most of its North America business to Cerberus Capital Management in 2016. The company also considered options for its China business, but ultimately decided not to sell it.“Our third quarter has been a productive period. While we saw mixed results, I am encouraged by the revenue improvement in many of our top 15 markets and the underlying business trends we are beginning to see. Our innovation pipeline is starting to gain traction and we are close to realizing our annual cost reduction milestone. We remain intensely focused on improving our Representative experience, which results in higher engagement and her success,” said Sheri McCoy, chief executive officer. “It will take time to fully realize the benefits from our near and long-term initiatives in this highly competitive market, but with the right team in place we are poised to accelerate the pace of our progress.”Avon is still on the hunt for a new ceo, as McCoy will leave the company next March. “The search for a new chief executive officer for Avon is underway. The board is pleased with the progress and the strong interest we are receiving,” said Chan Galbato, non-executive chairman of the board of directors.