HONG KONG--Global Brands Group will pay an additional $4.2 million to acquire the operations of BCBG Max Azria Group LLC bringing the price tag to $27.4 million, a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange said Tuesday. That is in addition to the $106 million Marquee Brands is paying for the intellectual property rights of the brand.

GBG initially valued the company business at $23 million but said it will "assume additional BCBG retail store leases and acquire the inventory associated with those stores."