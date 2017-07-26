BCBG Max Azria will emerge from bankruptcy a lighter organization with confirmation of its reorganization plan.

A judge’s approval now allows the company’s proposed sale to Marquee Brands Group and Global Brands Group to move forward. The deal, revealed last month, means Marquee will purchase the BCBG intellectual property for $106 million, while Global Brands takes the operating company for $23 million. The Global Brands deal would preserve as many as 22 stores and includes inventory and contracts. Global Brands in March struck a licensing agreement with the company to make product such as footwear, belts, socks, legwear, jewelry and home for the BCBG Max Azria and BCBGeneration brands.