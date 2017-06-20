Fashion Unicorns, a Dying Breed? The big numbers haven’t come, but more deals are seen as in the offing. By Evan Clark on June 20, 2017 Andy Dunn Kelly Taub/BFA/REX/Shutterstock The fashion-tech unicorn with its billion-dollar valuation and ultrabuzz remains an elusive target. But even though bottoms specialist Bonobos took a cut to its roughly $500 million valuation of 2014 last week to accept a $310 million buyout by Wal-Mart Stores Inc., there’s hope still in the fund-raising market. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus