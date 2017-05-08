LONDON — House of Fraser has agreed a deal with Camilla Al Fayed, daughter of the former Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed, to purchase the contemporary fashion label Issa for an undisclosed sum, the company confirmed on Monday.

The British retailer has acquired the label known for its figure-flattering, brightly colored wrap dresses designed by former Issa London founder and creative director Daniella Issa Helayel. Launched in 2003, the brand made waves when the Duchess of Cambridge wore a royal blue Issa London design for her engagement announcement to Prince William in 2010.

“We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Issa to our portfolio of exclusive brands,” said Maria Hollins, executive director for buying and design at House of Fraser. “It is such an iconic premium British fashion label, with a strong reputation amongst fashion-focused customers.

“The design and buying team have worked extremely hard over the last 10 months to develop a range that was true to the Issa brand by keeping the luxury element of the clothing, yet offering a modern twist,” Hollins said.

The acquisition is a part of House of Fraser’s strategy and vision to “improve the quality and designs of the store’s house brands.” The retailer hosted a presentation earlier this year to lay out its strategic vision and noted its “concentration on improving the quality and designs of a more focused portfolio.”

RELATED STORY: British Retailer House of Fraser Lays Out Five-Year Vision >>

The retailer will launch the label with 50 pieces, including key styles such as the Mia wrap dress and Darcy pleat detail dress. Elsewhere, there will be Marabou jackets, jumpsuits and a range of clutch and shoulder bags. The price range will be from 79 pounds, or $102, to 199 pounds, or $257, while accessories will run from 25 pounds, or $32, to 79 pounds, or $102. The fall 2017 range will be available for purchase in-store and online later this fall.

Helayel started showing Issa during London Fashion Week in 2003, left the brand in 2013. Her departure came after Camilla Al Fayed took a 51 percent stake in a new company with the aim of developing the Issa brand globally. Helayel eventually left the company, and it later ceased operations.

RELATED STORY: Daniella Helayel Teams With British High Street Brand Monsoon >>

Separately, Helayel teamed with the British high street retailer Monsoon on a capsule range of dresses last year, and has since launched a contemporary brand called Dhela, which she presented during London Fashion Week in February.

RELATED STORY: Issa Founder Daniella Helayel Unveils a New Label, Dhela >>