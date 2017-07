MILAN — All geographic markets helped lift Brunello Cucinelli SpA revenues by 10.7 percent to 243.3 million euros in the first six months of the year, compared with 219.8 million euros in the same period last year.

“We are particularly pleased with our company's performance in the first half of 2017; we believe that the results achieved in terms of growth are noteworthy both for their consistency and their compliance with expectations," said chairman and chief executive officer Brunello Cucinelli. The entrepreneur underscored that growth came from all markets and across all channels and that, "considering the excellent quality of sales, we believe that profitability, too, will improve with a similar pattern. If we indeed take a look at the general context and at the very good start of the second half of the year — and in particular the satisfying performance of the spring-summer 2018 sales campaign for men — we feel pretty confident that the full-year 2017 will deliver double-digit growth in terms of both sales and margins.”