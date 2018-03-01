LONDON — Burberry shares have been rising steadily on the London Stock Exchange after the brand said Riccardo Tisci would replace Christopher Bailey as chief creative officer, effective March 12. At 10:35 a.m. GMT, the shares were up 5.2 percent to 16.13 pounds.

Retailers and analysts applauded an appointment that will see the reunion of Burberry’s chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti and Tisci, who worked closely together at Givenchy, where the former served as ceo and the latter as its couturier.

Tisci, a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London, will direct all Burberry collections and present his first for the brand in September – sooner than the brand had anticipated. When Bailey stepped down in October, he said February was to be his last collection, with an in-house team likely working on the September outing.

Tisci will be based at Burberry’s headquarters in London. A women’s wear, men’s wear, leather goods and accessories designer, Tisci spent more than a decade at Givenchy, where he was creative director from 2005 to 2017. He left the French brand in February 2017.

While Tisci’s arrival at Burberry marks a new beginning, it also signals the end of a dramatic narrative for the designer: Rumors were circulating last year that Tisci was to join Versace, but the much talked-about deal never materialized.

“Riccardo is one of the most talented designers of our time,” said Gobbetti. “His designs have an elegance that is contemporary and his skill in blending streetwear with high fashion is highly relevant to today’s luxury consumer. Riccardo’s creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury.”

Tisci said he was happy to be joining Burberry and reuniting with Gobbetti. “I have an enormous respect for Burberry’s British heritage and global appeal and I am excited about the potential of this exceptional brand.”

Retailers and analysts alike gave Gobbetti’s decision the thumbs up, saying Tisci will fulfill the ceo’s strategies of cementing Burberry in the luxury space and appealing to a new and younger consumer.

“I’m excited, I think it’s great. It’s amazing that he worked with Marco, I think it is going to be seamless so I’m very happy,” said Mario Grauso, president of Holt, Renfrew and Co. “I think he can play with the historic codes beautifully, I’m excited, I think it’s gonna be good. We have a beautiful business with Burberry, really nice size.

The store carries the men’s and women’s collection in all of its doors, he said.

“We love the idea. We are huge fans of Riccardo, we think he is one of the great designers working today, one of the most creative,” said Jim Gold, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus.

“He has a keen sense of what is happening on the street and also a great appreciation for luxury and quality. We think the unexpected combination of his bringing Riccardo’s extraordinary creativity to a traditional house like Burberry will be very exciting for our customers. I have every confidence that Marco will continue to offer the kinds of products that have made Burberry so popular but infuse them with newness and creativity that will create even greater demand for the brand.”

Financial analysts, who had been tough on Gobbetti during the third-quarter results presentation in January, pressuring him to pick Bailey’s successor sooner rather than later, said Tisci’s appointment would be good for business.

“The appointment could trigger excitement and support for the stock,” said Luca Solca at Exane BNP Paribas, calling the announcement an “incremental positive, given Tisci’s strong track record and high profile.

Rogerio Fujimori of RBC Capital Markets said: “Mr. Tisci seems to be a good fit to Burberry’s medium-term ambition to position itself firmly in luxury, with more fashion content and stronger presence is accessories.”