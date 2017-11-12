This could be the decisive week for the cash-strapped Calypso St. Barth.The breezy fashion brand is due back in a New Jersey bankruptcy court Thursday after a group of four creditors owed over $805,000 in trade debt petitioned the court this month to push the company into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing.Attorney Kenneth Rosen, who chairs Lowenstein Sandler’s bankruptcy and creditors' rights department and is working with the creditors, said the two sides had a status conference last week and will appear before Judge Vincent Papalia again on Thursday.At that hearing, Rosen said: “creditors will want to hear what is CSB’s plan. Is it going to try to reorganize? Or, will it liquidate?” The creditors include Chinamine Trading, Hale Textile, Pucker Original Clothing and Michelle Clothing.Rosen said the company owes $800,000 in unpaid sales taxes.“Anyone who is a ‘responsible officer’ has potential individual liability. A responsible officer may be persons who had control over what CSB paid and didn’t pay,” he said. “The creditors will investigate who controlled CSB’s cash.”Rosen also said the company’s trademark is owned by a separate corporate entity — one that has the same address as the company’s owner, Solera Capital — and that “creditors are anxious to know whether Solera Capital will put up more money so that CSB can reorganize.”A lawyer representing Calypso in bankruptcy court did not respond to a WWD query on Sunday and Solera has no contact information on its web site beside a Madison Avenue address.The case shows just how far Calypso has fallen.Calypso Christiane Celle founded the retailer with a boutique in St. Barts in 1992 and the company enjoyed a growth spurt. By 2007, when she sold a majority stake to Solera, the company had 30 units, including 13 in Manhattan, and was trending toward $60 million in sales. The new owners paid off the company’s debt to leave it on a solid enough footing to double sales over five years.But just seven months after selling control of the company, Christiane Celle resigned as chief executive officer and said she “reluctantly reached her decision after determining that she could not remain ceo and maintain the exacting standards of the Calypso brand she created under the constraints imposed on her by Calypso’s new owners.”That year also brought a meltdown on Wall Street and a deep recession that hurt retailers across the board. Still, Calypso continued to expand under Solera and at one time operated 35 stores nationwide. But it changed merchandising strategies several times throughout the last few years as it sought profitable growth. Now the market is changing again with retailers with lower traffic overall and changing consumer preferences.One financial source said factors have long since stopped signing off on orders to the retail company. And a private equity source told WWD that the brand has potential, but that the business “never figured out how to make money.”
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion
@gucci Décor has found a new home. @maxfieldla on Melrose Avenue will exclusively sell the luxury house’s home line through the holidays. The boutique will carry a mix of Gucci Décor in addition to clothing and accessories from the brand, interspersed with vintage pieces of furniture. A unique collection of wallpapers, folding screens, a vanity set, wooden chairs and velvet cushions will also be available for purchase. #wwdfashion
Twentieth Century Fox’s highly anticipated film @thegreatestshowman has teamed up with concept store @thisisstory on a capsule collection. The retail space, which features items curated around a constantly changing theme, transformed into a three-ring circus to bring the film’s magic theme to life. Limited-edition products from brands @edie_parker, @westelm and more are featured in the story, which runs until December 23. #wwdnews
“We have a problem: We operate within a culture that is too accepting of abuse, in all of its manifestations. This can be the ritual humiliation of models, belittling of assistants, power plays and screaming fits. We have come to see this as simply a part of the job. Although we may not all, as individuals, have actively contributed to this culture, every time we turn a blind eye, our silence perpetuates that culture. Our inaction makes us complicit,” writes @ediebcampbell in an open letter on abuse in the modeling industry. Link in bio. (📷: @lodoclick)
@chanelofficial headed to Chengdu, China, this past weekend and staged a replica of its Greek-themed 2018 cruise collection. The fashion house pulled out all the stops for its Chengdu VIPs, assembling a front row and afterparty that included brand ambassadors Zhou Xun, Marine Vacth and more. Guests gained access to the show by showing this invitation or scanning a QR code on WeChat. #wwdfashion
“The Eiffel Tower at night is a tough setting to live up to. With his high-tone, leggy lineup, Saint Laurent’s Anthony Vaccarello did so beautifully,” Bridget Foley writes in her list of most memorable moments from the spring 2018 collections. Read the rest of the list on WWD.com #wwdfashion #tbt
@nicholaskirkwood has been rethinking the traditional retail concept. The outcome: the footwear maverick is transforming his Mount Street Boutique into a creative space that will feature store takeovers and pop-ups spotlighting collaborations with a range of other creatives. Part of the series will include an in-store installation created by Kirkwood and jewelry designer @evafehren, pictured here. Find out what other partnerships will take place in the space on WWD.com. #wwdfashion
“I remember it being the most amazing feeling on the planet,” @chrissyteigen said of the first time she wore diamonds. The jewelry was loaned, but when she returned from her trip, @johnlegend gave her a diamond necklace that she still has today. Teigen, @zendaya, @theashleygraham and more shared their stories of the first time they wore diamonds at the launch of @forevermark’s Tribute Collection last night. #wwdfashion (📷: MJ Photos)
@russwest44 will finally take the wraps off his long-awaited apparel collection. While most of the details about the line is under wraps at this point, Westbrook told WWD that it would be a small capsule of affordable unisex streetwear. Called Honor the Gift, it will be unveiled at a pop-up this weekend in Oklahoma City from 2-6 pm on November 11 and 12, and will be offered for sale on an e-commerce site beginning November 21. #wwdfashion (📷: Zach Beeker)