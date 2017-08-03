Cameron Dallas featured in an ad for the Calvin Klein Jeans Capsule collection.
Courtesy
Prized for his perfect abs, 22-year-old influencer Cameron Dallas is now flexing his muscles as a beauty investor.
Dallas joined a $2 million round led by female founders fund F3, BBG, GGV, Finn Capital, Ride Ventures and SoGal Ventures, WWD has confirmed. WWD first reported the company was raising capital in June.
