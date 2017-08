Canada Goose is taking a slow and steady approach to growth and it seems to be paying off.

The luxury outerwear — and soon to be knitwear — company posted revenue of 28.2 million Canadian dollars, or $22.2 million at current exchange, for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, a 44 percent boost over the same period last year. It also cut its net loss to 12.1 million Canadian dollars from 14 million Canadian dollars.