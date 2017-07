PARIS — French retail giant Carrefour SA has priced the IPO of its Brazilian activities at 15 Brazilian reais ($4.75 at current exchange) per share, the bottom of a previously-announced range, as the long-planned project enters its final stages.

Listing of the shares on the São Paulo stock exchange is scheduled for July 20, marking the end of the tenure of Georges Plassat, who retired from running the company this week.